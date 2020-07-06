Open Labour announces internal national committee election results

Soft left organisation Open Labour has announced the results of its internal national committee elections that saw 50 candidates compete for 17 places and concluded on July 4th.

The group attracted a record number of candidates for the latest set of internal contests, including former Labour MEP Julie Ward and past parliamentary candidates Lucy Burke and Sarah Sackman.

1,209 ballots were issued to members and 605 votes cast, according to Open Labour, making the overall turnout 50.04%. San Francisco RCV and Scottish STV were used as voting systems.

The following two candidates were elected unopposed:

Wales – Matthew Hexter

Parliamentary – Alex Sobel MP The following candidates were elected after contested elections:

Disability – Lucy Burke

BAME – Amen Tesfay

Women – Charlotte Norton

LGBT – Megan Birchall

Scotland – Keiran O’Neill

The following ten were elected to the ‘open’ section after contested elections and application of the Women’s quota:

Abi Barinski

Amrita Rose

Anisha Faruk

Jake Cable

Julie Ward

Omar Salem

Rachael Ward

Sarah Sackman

Tessa Milligan

Tom Miller

Following the election, Open Labour has issued ballots for members to choose candidates that they would like the organisation to endorse for Labour’s upcoming national executive committee (NEC) elections.

The soft left group, which was co-founded by Labour frontbencher Alex Sobel in 2015, will be supporting two local party rep candidates, one disability, one youth and one councillor candidate for the contests.

They are expected to back Ann Black for the local party section on the NEC and Alice Perry for local government rep. Both are Open Labour members and have applied for endorsement.