Victory for Forward Momentum candidates as Lansman steps down

Forward Momentum candidates have swept to victory by winning all member representative seats in Momentum internal elections that mark the exit of co-founder Jon Lansman.

Forward Momentum put forward one of the two main slates in the contest. The group pitched itself as ‘anti-continuity’ with a focus on democratising the organisation, and held open primaries to select candidates.

Momentum Renewal was the rival platform, more closely associated with Lansman. It stressed the importance of “left unity” within Labour and being “rooted in working-class communities”.

FM candidates won all 20 places in the members’ section, which gives them a majority on the NCG. Renewal candidates were elected by MPs and councillors to the four office holder posts.

The new NCG is made up of 50% women, seven BAME members, seven under 30 and five LGBT members. They are drawn from all the regions and nations of the UK, and for the first time one international section member lives in New York.

A Momentum spokesperson said: “This election is the start of a new era for Momentum. Our members have elected a talented, diverse team who will unite our movement and take us forward.

“We will proudly champion radical policies like the Green New Deal 2030 and push the leadership to support the Black Lives Matter movement and lay out a bold plan for after the pandemic.

“Now our elections are over, it’s time to get on with the hard work of building a socialist mass movement together.”

Reacting to the results, Forward Momentum candidate and new Momentum NCG member Gaya Sriskanthan said: “These results could not be clearer: Momentum members in every corner of the country want a fresh start and a new direction.

“This means rebuilding our organisation from the ground up, placing members at the centre and developing a strategy for winning in the Labour Party and campaigning in communities.

“This starts today, and our message to Momentum members, however they voted, is that we can only achieve this with the involvement of everyone.

“Socialism holds the answers to many of the problems we face today, and we must do everything in our collective power to make sure it’s at the heart of everything the Labour Party does.”

Jon Trickett MP, and councillors Emina Ibrahim, Sarah Doyle and Leigh Drennan beat Nadia Whittome MP, mayor Jamie Driscoll, councillors Christine Howard and Barrie Margetts to the ‘public office holder’ seats.

Labour MPs such as Ian Lavery, Paula Barker, Sam Tarry and Charlotte Nichols, plus Tribune‘s Ronan Burtenshaw and Novara Media‘s Aaron Bastani, had all signed up to back the Renewal initiative.

But the candidates selected by FM – said to include key workers, shop stewards and community organisers – were described by the campaign as “representing a break with the current leadership faction”.

Founder and then chair Jon Lansman used a LabourList comment piece in May to announce that he would not be standing in the internal elections of the Corbynite organisation.

Momentum members chose from 57 candidates between ballots opening on June 16th and closing on June 30th. The new NCG will decide who replaces Lansman as chair and who sits on the officers group in the coming days.

Below are the results in full.

Turnout: 8,580 eligible voters.

London

Sonali Bhattacharyya [ELECTED] 1382

Deborah Hermanns [ELECTED] 1302

Mick Moore [ELECTED] 1156

Ana Oppenheim [ELECTED] 1105

Chardine Taylor Stone 929

Lewis Baker 692

Aghileh Djafari-Marbini 664

Seema Chandwani 664

Urte Macikene 359

Syed Siddiqi 310

Ruth Cashman 245

Marcel Golten 238

Midlands and East

Andrew Scattergood [ELECTED] 1018

Mish Rahman [ELECTED] 952

Solma Ahmed [ELECTED] 918

Abbie Clark [ELECTED] 843

Huda Elmi 651

Laura McAlpine 548

Sonya Ward 408

Dan Roberts 377

North West and Wales

Alan Gibbons [ELECTED] 951

Tracey Hylton [ELECTED] 932

Harriet Protheroe-Soltani [ELECTED] 877

Charlie Bollaan [ELECTED] 853

Lotte Boumelha 779

Jaz Duncan-Rees 721

Matthew Brown 703

Lawrence Dunne 647

South East and South West

Darran McLaughlin [ELECTED] 999

Shona Jemphrey [ELECTED] 968

Jennifer Forbes [ELECTED] 926

Phil Clarke [ELECTED] 901

Jabu Nala-Hartley 665

Sarah Cundy 546

Max Shanly 479

Martin Menear 421

Zaid Marham 187

Jordan Hartley 152

Yorkshire, North East, Scotland and International

Gaya Sriskanthan [ELECTED] 1009

Rory Maclean [ELECTED] 935

Callum Bell [ELECTED] 923

Liz Smith [ELECTED] 886

Aneesa Akbar 565

Matt Kerr 508

Leeann Clarkson 404

Dave Aldwinkle 368

Andy Young 200

Chloe Hopkins 183

Kas Witana 165

Public Office Holders’ section

Jon Trickett [ELECTED] 164

Leigh Drennan [ELECTED] 146

Sarah Doyle [ELECTED] 144

Emine Ibrahim [ELECTED] 140

Nadia Whittome 129

Jamie Driscoll 116

Christine Howard 108

Barrie Margetts 95