WATCH: ‘Join up health with economic response’, Labour tells government

Elliot Chappell

Bridget Phillipson has said that the government must “join up its health response and its economic response”, and called for it to ensure an effective test, track and isolate strategy is in place.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast this morning, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury discussed the Covid-19 response and said that the government was “slow on the health side – they can’t be slow on the economy”.

She stressed the need for consumers to get “back on the high street”, but argued that the “lack of an effective test, track and isolate strategy is making it harder for the public to have confidence that it’s safe”.

The comments from Phillipson come ahead of a ‘mini statement’ from Rishi Sunak this afternoon, in which he will outline the government’s coronavirus recovery plan for the economy.

The Labour Party has repeatedly called for the Chancellor to bring forward a ‘back-to-work Budget’ with a strong focus on “jobs, jobs, jobs” to prevent mass unemployment.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has said that a jobs guarantee scheme “for every young person facing long-term unemployment, paid at a real living wage, must be the cornerstone of any plan to save jobs”.

