We’re hiring! Now accepting applications to join our team

Job title: Reporter

Salary: £23,000-£25,000, depends on experience

Job details:

LabourList is looking for a journalist to join our team. We are keen to speak to people who are excited by Labour news and enjoy writing about politics.

The ideal candidate would be an excellent writer, with some experience of reporting, who is knowledgeable about politics and the Labour Party. They should have the personal skills to develop contacts across the labour movement, as well as an eye for detail and the ability to work to tight deadlines. They will also need to help with administrative tasks and work outside normal office hours on some occasions.

They will be joining LabourList at an exciting time, with the Labour Party under new leadership and the website expanding its output.

This is a full-time position, on a one-year contract, with a competitive salary.

Responsibilities include:

News reporting

Proofreading and sub-editing copy

Producing social media content

Picture editing – sourcing and selecting the most appropriate images

Developing the website’s multimedia content

Assisting in the organisation and running of events and fundraising

The successful candidate will have the following:

A journalism qualification and/or experience in journalism

Excellent writing skills, including the ability to write and edit copy under pressure

Excellent attention to detail and organisational skills

Good IT skills, including the ability to work with WordPress

Deep knowledge of British politics and the Labour Party

Support for the values of the Labour Party

Closing date: 2nd August 2020

Interview/start dates: Interviews in early August, for job start ASAP.

Application details: To apply, send a one-page cover letter to [email protected] explaining why you are right for the role; your CV; and three links to, or examples of, your journalism.