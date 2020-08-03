Coronavirus has changed how the labour movement organises. Let’s learn from it

Over the last few months, the labour movement has done some incredible things. The renewed emphasis on community provision, digital organising and political education shouldn’t end when the crisis does.

Stepping out into the community

When this crisis struck, Labour HQ emailed members tips and tools to join mutual aid groups, check in on their neighbours and support food banks. But many Labour members needed no encouragement – they were already giving out Easter eggs, delivering dinners, collecting personal protective equipment, posting leaflets, even playing the bagpipes for care workers. Momentum set up a beautiful map of community mutual aid groups connecting you to your nearest WhatsApp group, which has now been used by more than 21,000 people.

This crisis has shown that we are at our best when we reach out beyond our bubble and look to our streets for more than data. By providing services and support where the state fails, Labour also shows the country what we can achieve in government.

Record-breaking video calls

Just before the general election last year, Labour began holding mass video calls for Labour members using Zoom. Much like a Bernie-style barnstorm, these calls drove volunteering by focusing on a clear call to action. Thousands joined regional WhatsApp groups and hundreds joined meetings from the first call alone. They were used throughout the general election campaign.

But now that everyone’s tried a Zoom pub quiz, the appetite for video calls has increased. During the crisis, Young Labour has run advice calls on housing, rent and work, discussions on helping tackle coronavirus crises together and the party led BAME and women organising calls, alongside the #CallKeir series. CLP meetings can often be alienating – be it due to time, physical accessibility, or men shouting over the top of you – so it’s encouraging to see members getting used to something different.

The National Education Union held a video call with more than 20,000 members – arguably the biggest UK trade union meeting in history! No doubt this is making it more accessible, but it’s also making their campaign more effective, providing “a consistent message at all levels and transparency with members. It’s equipped members with the tools and confidence to build and achieve in their workplace,” according to Ellie, an NEU activist and teacher.

On-the-ground organisers getting digital

Trade unions have been winning incredible victories, including the furlough scheme, so it is no wonder that the TUC has seen a 500% increase in hits to its ‘join’ page. But the nature of the crisis has also led to innovation within unions that will surely increase their success in the future.

The Bakers’ Union, BFAWU, has created its first ever online join form during the crisis! And when Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin refused to furlough staff, they organised over 800 workers into WhatsApp groups within hours.

The Bakers’ Sheffield organiser Rohan Kon says: “The crisis has meant we developed a Facebook ads strategy that allows us to better engage ordinary workers. We have developed dozens more workers to do public speaking via Zoom and speak to journalists.

“We now have WhatsApp groups full of workers that we use to mobilise. I am more confident our communications are going directly to and interacting with workers than ever before.

“Now workers and organisers are more digitally literate, we will be able to interchange between face-to-face and Zoom meetings. It is often very difficult to get workers’ schedules aligned to organise for big meetings so Zoom will be a blessing!”

The time and tools to learn

Throughout the Jeremy Corbyn era, many pushed the need for political education to be a focus within the party, but to date there is no dedicated staff member or programme to make that happen. The election cycle makes many reluctant to spend time on a seemingly long-term goal.

But during this crisis our inability to hit the streets has created both the appetite and time for education. The World Transformed has held regular conversations with speakers from across the global socialist movement and on a wide range of issues. Self-organising groups of members such as Lewisham Young Labour have run educational video calls on everything from the Russian revolution to climate change.

Meanwhile, at Labour HQ, we created a series of lockdown learning resources and sought book recommendations from Labour MPs for party members. This wouldn’t have happened if our movement had stuck at home behind closed doors.

A stronger movement

As this year’s elections across the country were cancelled amid the pandemic, 2021 will see Labour contest the biggest local elections the country has ever seen.

Reaching out into communities will help us to reach those voters with whom we’ve lost trust. Political education will fire up our members and spread socialist messages. And it’s time our organising got more up to date digitally.

Let’s face it: with the general election loss still feeling fresh, we have a lot to work to do to inspire activism again. But what’s clear from this crisis is that the labour movement has the skills and ideas to do so.