Ex-Unite leader Tony Woodley turns down peerage offered by Jeremy Corbyn

Tony Woodley, a former general secretary of party-affiliated Unite the Union, has turned down a peerage that was offered by Jeremy Corbyn when he was still Labour leader. He has released a statement, which reads: “I am deeply honoured to have been asked by Jeremy Corbyn, when still Labour Leader, to join Labour’s team in the House of Lords. “I would like to thank Jeremy and Ian Lavery, then the chair of the party, for their support. However, after the most careful reflection I have decided not to accept the peerage offered.

“The greatest honour of my life was to be elected general secretary of the historic Transport & General Workers Union (now part of Unite) by my fellow members. “So I would prefer to follow the example of my hero and mentor Jack Jones, the greatest man to hold that job, and not accept a peerage.