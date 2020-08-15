Immortalise the sacrifice of those lost – and never forget Victory over Japan Day

Today marks 75 years since the surrender of Japan and the effective end of the Second World War. But why is recognising the significance of VJ Day so important? As the last theatre where British troops lost their lives in WW2, it is essential that VJ Day forms a major part of our nation’s commemorative calendar, especially as the true bravery and sacrifice of those in this conflict is often left untold.

Aside from the obvious commemorative need, it is also important that we recognise the Pacific conflict as a source of much of Britain’s cherished multicultural make up. These factors, combined with the fact that VJ Day marks the end of the bloodiest conflict the world has witnessed, make it a requirement that we all heed Pacific veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore’s advice and “stop what we are doing, and take some time to remember”.

As the MP for a city key to launching Operation Overlord and heart and home to the Royal Navy, I know just how important to the nation D-Day is as a cultural reference point and commemorative intervention. Sadly, as the British Legion has outlined, VJ Day can be a ‘forgotten’ part of our country’s war story. We have a duty to change this. Spanning Asia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and Oceania – the Pacific theatre was geographically the largest in WW2. British and Commonwealth forces incurred heavy losses of life, were on the receiving end of some of the worst atrocities recorded and played a crucial part in significant military operations such as the Battle of Okinawa.

It is widely acknowledged that the conditions in the Pacific were among the worst recorded in the war. Brutal jungle conflicts, precarious supply lines, and the worst treatment that prisoners of war encountered during the entirety of the global war are some of challenges faced by troops. This resulted in heavy losses of life, with 235,000 casualties – including approximately 82,000 killed. We all have a responsibility to make sure the stories of bravery and sacrifice are immortalised. VJ Day must not be forgotten.

Today, lone pipers will play the Battle’s O’er at sunrise aboard HMS Belfast in London and at dawn in India, Australia, New Zealand and Nepal. Why? Because the British and Commonwealth forces in the Pacific were among the most diverse and multicultural. Whether considering the Indian 57th Rajput Regiment’s immense bravery in Malaya or the 4th Royal Gurkha Rifles heroism in Burma, the efforts of these troops were integral to securing the end of WW2. This is something to be celebrated.

While the reasoning behind these troops involvement in the conflict must also be acknowledged – a vicious British colonialist regime – we must commemorate the Commonwealth troops who so often demonstrated immeasurable bravery. The diversity of forces during this period also helps us to understand Britain’s complex history. As the Royal British Legion’s assistant director of commemorative events said: “Much of the UK’s modern-day multiculturalism can be traced back to this period of history.” Recognising Britain’s conflicted and chequered past, while celebrating the achievements of a highly diverse and effective fighting force, is another reason why VJ Day commemorations must go on.

So, too, does the Labour Party have a stake in ensuring that VJ Day is properly acknowledged. It was Prime Minister Clement Attlee who called for two days of national holiday to commemorate the efforts in the Pacific. Addressing the House of Commons, the Labour premier delivered a powerful speech that is encapsulated by his statement: “Thus the long, grievous war is at an end, and peace on earth has been restored.” As members of a party committed to peace and unity, we have a duty to heed the words of Labour’s post-war Prime Minister and ensure that commemorations continue for this most significant of conflicts.

As we hear bells chime out 75 times across our country today, it is important we reflect on the events that unfolded in the lead up to VJ Day. We must take stock and commemorate the heavy losses of life, causalities and atrocities that were suffered. Recognition of the fighting force’s diversity must be given so that we can properly understand and celebrate our country’s multicultural history. We have a duty to tell the story of these brave people and put an end to the cycle of events leading up to VJ Day being forgotten. As shadow armed forces minister, I urge everyone to do what they can to safely join in commemorations on the 75 anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.