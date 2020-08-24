Labour’s backlog of antisemitism cases is being cleared, says NEC member

Labour has processed more antisemitism disciplinary cases over the last three months than in any of the past three years, according to Gurinder Singh Josan, a member of the party’s national executive committee.

The local party representative, who was elected in NEC by-elections earlier this year that saw members choose three Corbynsceptics for the body, used social media to update members on Labour’s complaints system.

The message, posted on Sunday evening, read: “Since April, NEC disputes sub-panels have met in most weeks to deal with cases of complaints involving a protected characteristic.”

Josan specified that these panels cover all kinds of racism, homophobia, sexism, harassment and bullying, but that “over 90%” of the complaints he has seen since his election have related to antisemitism.

The letter continued: “The panels have met more times and dealt with more cases in three months than in any of the previous three years. The panels have in three months determined more antisemitism cases than in any of the previous three years.

“The backlog of antisemitism cases is now being systematically reduced. New complaints are being investigated by party staff promptly and cases are not being brought before panels within a few weeks to be determined.”

Josan, who says he has “volunteered and sat on most of the panels” over the last three months, and heard over 200 cases, concluded: “There has been a real change in tackling antisemitism in the Labour Party.”

His post encouraged Jewish members who left the party under Jeremy Corbyn to rejoin, saying: “I promise you the Labour Party is under new management. It is safe to come home.”

In Labour’s disciplinary process, NEC members are asked to volunteer to sit on disputes sub-panels, which usually take place on weekdays and comprise up to five NEC members. They are presented with reports by party staff following investigations.

Panels are now being conducted online due to the pandemic, which makes it easier for NEC members to attend. But they are still required to commit to sessions of three hours each, sometimes two in a day.

Asked by LabourList for his thoughts on why many more antisemitism cases were being processed, Josan said: “I think leadership matters. Not just Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner, but staff leadership as well… The thing that’s changed is leadership.”

Since April, the party has seen a new leadership elected, three new NEC members, a change in the governance and legal unit with the departure of Thomas Gardiner, and a new general secretary appointed.

Alex Barros-Curtis, who worked on Starmer’s leadership campaign, is now executive director of legal affairs, while David Evans has replaced Jennie Formby as Labour’s most senior official.

Josan told LabourList: “The values of the party are clear. We are a party against racism, bigotry and hatred of any kind. NEC members will deal very strongly with any cases that come before us and have given strong sanctions for anti-Black racism, Islamophobia, homophobia, sexism, as well as antisemitism.”

The Labour Party did not respond when contacted for comment.