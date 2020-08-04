Rolling list: CLP nominations of Labour NEC disabled members rep candidates

There are currently several positions up for grabs on Labour’s national executive committee (NEC), and Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have started to nominate their preferred candidates.

The contest due to end in November will see members elect nine CLP and two local government reps to the party’s governing body, alongside one treasurer and one representative each for youth, disabled and Welsh Labour.

There are over 170 Labour members standing for the various positions across the 18 available NEC seats. The party has published their statements online, and you can have a look at what LabourList knows about them here.

The NEC brings together stakeholders from different sections in the party, including local parties, trade unions, the shadow cabinet, backbench MPs, local government, Scotland and Wales, socialist societies and the party leadership.

All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the disabled rep position, this means getting the backing of five CLPs or two trade unions. The nomination period started on July 11th and closes on September 27th.

Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on October 19th, before voting closes on November 12th. The rep is elected by an electoral college of 50% one-member-one-vote of self-identified disabled members and 50% affiliated trade unions.

LabourList has put together a full guide to the NEC contests that outlines the key functions of Labour’s ruling body, which NEC seats are up this summer, the timetable for the elections, and the nominating and voting processes.

Below is the list of nominations for candidates seeking to be the disabled members rep on the NEC.

Last updated: Tuesday 4pm, August 4th.

Sonny Bailey – one nomination

Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP

Joanna Baker-Rogers – one nomination

North Warwickshire CLP

Ellen Morrison – two nominations

Worthing West CLP

Broxtowe CLP