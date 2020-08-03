Rolling list: CLP nominations of Labour NEC local party rep candidates

There are currently several positions up for grabs on Labour’s national executive committee (NEC), and Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have started to nominate their preferred candidates.
The contest due to end in November will see members elect nine CLP and two local government reps to the party’s governing body, alongside one treasurer and one representative each for youth, disability and Welsh Labour.
There are over 170 Labour members standing for the various positions across the 18 available NEC seats. The party has published their statements online, and you can have a look at what LabourList knows about them here.
The NEC brings together stakeholders from different sections in the party, including local parties, trade unions, the shadow cabinet, backbench MPs, local government, Scotland and Wales, socialist societies and the party leadership.
All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the constituency party rep position, this requires the backing of five CLPs. The nomination period started on July 11th and closes on September 27th.
Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on October 19th, before voting closes on November 12th. Members will elect the CLP representatives using a one-member-one-vote single-transferable vote system.
LabourList has put together a full guide to the NEC contests that outlines the key functions of Labour’s ruling body, which NEC seats are up this summer, the timetable for the elections, and the nominating and voting processes.
Below is the list of nominations for NEC CLP rep candidates.
Last updated: 4.30pm, Monday 3rd August.
Luke Akehurst – 1 nomination (backed by Labour to Win)
North Warwickshire CLP
Johanna Baxter – 2 nominations (backed by Labour to Win)
North Warwickshire CLP
Worthing West CLP
Alex Beverley – 1 nomination
Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP
Ann Black – 3 nominations (backed by Labour to Win and Open Labour)
Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP
North Warwickshire CLP
Worthing West CLP
Matthew Blakemore – 1 nomination
Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP
Gemma Bolton – 3 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)
Broxtowe CLP
Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP
Worthing West CLP
Yasmine Dar – 3 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)
Broxtowe CLP
Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP
Worthing West CLP
Fiona Dent – 1 nomination
Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP
Crispin Flintoff – 1 nomination
Broxtowe CLP
Ann Henderson – 2 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)
Broxtowe CLP
Worthing West CLP
Jermain Jackman – 2 nominations (backed by Open Labour)
Broxtowe CLP
North Warwickshire CLP
Nadia Jama – 2 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)
Broxtowe CLP
Worthing West CLP
Gurinder Singh Josan – 3 nominations (backed by Labour to Win)
Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP
North Warwickshire CLP
Worthing West CLP
Liz McInnes – 1 nomination (backed by Labour Tribune MPs)
Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP
Cameron Mitchell – 1 nomination
Broxtowe CLP
Neeraj Patil – 1 nomination
North Warwickshire CLP
Terry Paul – 1 nomination (backed by Labour to Win)
North Warwickshire CLP
Michael Payne – 1 nomination (backed by Labour to Win)
North Warwickshire CLP
Laura Pidcock – 2 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)
Broxtowe CLP
Worthing West CLP
Mish Rahman – 2 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)
Broxtowe CLP
Worthing West CLP
Shama Tatler – 2 nominations (backed by Labour to Win)
North Warwickshire CLP
