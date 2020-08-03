Rolling list: CLP nominations of Labour NEC local party rep candidates

There are currently several positions up for grabs on Labour’s national executive committee (NEC), and Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have started to nominate their preferred candidates.

The contest due to end in November will see members elect nine CLP and two local government reps to the party’s governing body, alongside one treasurer and one representative each for youth, disability and Welsh Labour.

There are over 170 Labour members standing for the various positions across the 18 available NEC seats. The party has published their statements online, and you can have a look at what LabourList knows about them here.

The NEC brings together stakeholders from different sections in the party, including local parties, trade unions, the shadow cabinet, backbench MPs, local government, Scotland and Wales, socialist societies and the party leadership.

All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the constituency party rep position, this requires the backing of five CLPs. The nomination period started on July 11th and closes on September 27th.

Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on October 19th, before voting closes on November 12th. Members will elect the CLP representatives using a one-member-one-vote single-transferable vote system.

LabourList has put together a full guide to the NEC contests that outlines the key functions of Labour’s ruling body, which NEC seats are up this summer, the timetable for the elections, and the nominating and voting processes.

Below is the list of nominations for NEC CLP rep candidates.

Last updated: 4.30pm, Monday 3rd August.

Luke Akehurst – 1 nomination (backed by Labour to Win)

North Warwickshire CLP

Johanna Baxter – 2 nominations (backed by Labour to Win)

North Warwickshire CLP

Worthing West CLP

Alex Beverley – 1 nomination

Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP

Ann Black – 3 nominations (backed by Labour to Win and Open Labour)

Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP

North Warwickshire CLP

Worthing West CLP

Matthew Blakemore – 1 nomination

Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP

Gemma Bolton – 3 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)

Broxtowe CLP

Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP

Worthing West CLP

Yasmine Dar – 3 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)

Broxtowe CLP

Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP

Worthing West CLP

Fiona Dent – 1 nomination

Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP

Crispin Flintoff – 1 nomination

Broxtowe CLP

Ann Henderson – 2 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)

Broxtowe CLP

Worthing West CLP

Jermain Jackman – 2 nominations (backed by Open Labour)

Broxtowe CLP

North Warwickshire CLP

Nadia Jama – 2 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)

Broxtowe CLP

Worthing West CLP

Gurinder Singh Josan – 3 nominations (backed by Labour to Win)

Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP

North Warwickshire CLP

Worthing West CLP

Liz McInnes – 1 nomination (backed by Labour Tribune MPs)

Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP

Cameron Mitchell – 1 nomination

Broxtowe CLP

Neeraj Patil – 1 nomination

North Warwickshire CLP

Terry Paul – 1 nomination (backed by Labour to Win)

North Warwickshire CLP

Michael Payne – 1 nomination (backed by Labour to Win)

North Warwickshire CLP

Laura Pidcock – 2 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)

Broxtowe CLP

Worthing West CLP

Mish Rahman – 2 nominations (backed by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance)

Broxtowe CLP

Worthing West CLP

Shama Tatler – 2 nominations (backed by Labour to Win)

North Warwickshire CLP