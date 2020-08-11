Rolling list: Labour NEC youth rep candidate nominations

Labour’s internal elections are underway. The contest due to end in November will elect nine CLP and two local government reps to the party’s governing body, alongside one treasurer and one rep each for youth, disability and Welsh Labour.

Over 170 Labour members are standing for the positions across 18 available national executive committee seats. The party has published their statements online, and you can have a look at what LabourList knows about them here.

All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the youth rep position, this means getting the backing of 50 young members and two affiliate groups. The nomination period started on July 11th and closes on September 27th.

Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on October 19th, before voting closes on November 12th. The youth rep is elected by an electoral college of 50% one-member-one-vote of young members and 50% affiliated trade unions.

LabourList has put together a full guide to the NEC contests that outlines the key functions of Labour’s ruling body, which NEC seats are up this summer, the timetable for the elections, and the nominating and voting processes.

Below is the list of young member nominations for youth rep candidates.

Last updated: 5pm, Tuesday 11th August.

Only candidates with more than one nomination are included.

Lara McNeill – 342 (also nominated by Unite the Union)

Kira Lewis – 283

Tommy Kirkwood – 8

Scarlett Westbrook – 6

Theodore Michael – 5

Joshua Harcup – 3

Thomas Bradshaw – 2

Leyton McLean – 2

William Payne – 2

Alex Reekie – 2