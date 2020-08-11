WATCH: Labour Together’s ‘culture eats strategy for breakfast’ workshop

Labour Together is hosting a series of events – comprising panels with speakers from across the labour movement, Q&A sessions and workshops – for members interested in exploring its recent election review.

The report on Labour’s 2019 general election campaign made dozens of detailed recommendations for the party, described as needing a “major overhaul” of its “political strategy, organisation and campaigning infrastructure”.

The first workshop event on August 3rd explored the political strategy put forward by the review and particularly by Datapraxis founder Paul Hilder. He joined commissioner Lucy Powell MP on the panel.

The second event, on the idea that “culture eats strategy for breakfast”, took place on Monday. The speakers were the Jewish Labour Movement’s Sarah Sackman, former Labour community organising lead Sotez Chowdhury and activist Chardine Taylor Stone.

Chaired by LabourList‘s editor, the panel discussed ways of improving Labour’s party culture, from the relationship between Labour HQ and volunteer activists to the need for more political education.

Below is the recording of the event before attendees engaged via break out rooms. You can sign up on Labour Together’s website to any of the events being held over the coming weeks.