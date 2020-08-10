WATCH: People “just can’t afford” to self-isolate, warns Burnham

Andy Burnham has warned that “many people are struggling to self-isolate because they just can’t afford it” and called on the government to make sure employees can do so with full pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast this morning, the mayor of Greater Manchester told viewers that the only way to make sure the test and trace system works effectively is to ensure people have access to proper sick pay.

Burnham said that too many workers in the UK are ineligible for the statutory benefit and, for those that do qualify, the level of benefit is too low with people given only £95.85 per week to live on.

Commenting on those told to stay home in the pandemic, he said: “Many people are struggling to self-isolate because they just can’t afford it. They’re in jobs where they know they they won’t be paid if they try and do it, they may fear losing their jobs.

“There’s a problem with so many people in this country not having access to statutory sick pay but also for those who do have it, it’s only £95 a week. So we’re launching a campaign today – myself, the mayor of local city region and the TUC.

“We’re saying to the government, you’ve got to give all employees in the country the ability to self-isolate on full pay. And it is only that approach in view that will really get this test and trace system working properly.”

"So many people are struggling to self-isolate because they just can't afford it"

Greater Manchester Mayor @AndyBurnhamGM tells #BBCBreakfast he's calling for government support so people can self-isolate on full pay.

In order to qualify for statutory sick pay, workers in the UK have to meet the minimum income threshold. This means that they must earn at least £120 a week to claim the benefit.

Last month, Anneliese Dodds warned that the two million workers in the country currently ineligible for statutory sick pay undermines the government’s test and trace programme and efforts to prevent a second wave of the virus.

The head of the government’s Covid-19 “test and trace” programme, Dido Harding, has also raised concerns over the absence of support for employees facing the need to take time off work but unable to receive sick pay.

She told a press briefing: “It’s particularly challenging for that workforce… I continue to make the case that we need to think about how we support people in those lowest paid roles and the self-employed.”