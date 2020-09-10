Labour unveils programme for online conference ‘Connected’

The Labour Party has unveiled a programme and timetable for its online event ‘Connected’ that is being held from September 19th to 22nd as a replacement for the usual annual conference.

The national executive committee (NEC) decided in May to cancel Labour’s September conference – due to take place in Liverpool this year – as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The party announced last month that Connected would be organised instead. It will not allow party members to vote on policy, but will include speeches, training sessions and panel events.

Members can expect to hear from the new leadership team about how they plan to handle the challenges presented by the Covid crisis and beyond, and get a sense of the party’s direction.

LabourList understands that leader Keir Starmer, deputy leader Angela Rayner and Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds will lead on the public-facing events and deliver keynote speeches.

And while Rayner and Dodds will be based in a studio at Labour HQ, the party has planned for Starmer to deliver his speech from a venue that will be attended by journalists non-virtually.

The timetable released online includes the events arranged so far by Labour, but it is expected that the party will add more events in the coming days and in the run-up to September 19th.

Connected will kick off on Saturday 19th September with ‘Women Connected’, a full day-long programme for women in the party, with deputy leader Rayner taking the lead that day.

Women and equalities frontbench spokesperson Marsha de Cordova and Starmer will first welcome members from 10am. This opening session will be followed by:

10.15am-11am : Panel discussion on the Equal Pay Act 1970 and Equality Act (broadcast to the public)

: Panel discussion on the Equal Pay Act 1970 and Equality Act (broadcast to the public) 11.10am-12.10pm : Training on childcare sector challenges, including panel discussion and Q&A

: Training on childcare sector challenges, including panel discussion and Q&A 12pm-12.50pm : Policy panel on local campaigns (interactive workshop with limited capacity)

: Policy panel on local campaigns (interactive workshop with limited capacity) 12.40pm-1.40pm : Training on women and the economy, including panel discussion and Q&A

: Training on women and the economy, including panel discussion and Q&A 12.40pm-1.40pm : Policy panel on women’s engagement

: Policy panel on women’s engagement 3pm-4pm : Training on Equality Act

: Training on Equality Act 3pm-4pm : Policy panel on women in trade unions, including Q&A

: Policy panel on women in trade unions, including Q&A 4.10pm-5.10pm : Panel discussion on Black Lives Matter, including Q&A

: Panel discussion on Black Lives Matter, including Q&A 5.30pm-6.30pm : Rally on the impact of Covid-19

: Rally on the impact of Covid-19 6.15pm-7.30pm: Panel discussion on women’s response to Covid-19, including Q&A

On Sunday 20th September at 10am, Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) chair Andi Fox will offer the opening remarks alongside Starmer. The rest of the day’s events will be:

10.15am-11am : Training to welcome new members of the party

: Training to welcome new members of the party 11am-11.30am : Speech by Angela Rayner (broadcast to the public)

: Speech by Angela Rayner (broadcast to the public) 12pm-12.50pm : Training to be a party role-holder

: Training to be a party role-holder 12pm-1pm : Rally on the road to May 2021 elections (broadcast to the public)

: Rally on the road to May 2021 elections (broadcast to the public) 1pm-1.50pm : Training on support available to members

: Training on support available to members 2pm-2.50pm : Training to support communities

: Training to support communities 3pm-3.50pm : Training for key workers to become councillors

: Training for key workers to become councillors 4pm-4.50pm : Training on social media in local campaigns

: Training on social media in local campaigns 4pm-5pm : Policy panel on safer communities

: Policy panel on safer communities 5pm-5.50pm : Training on being an equalities officer

: Training on being an equalities officer 6pm-7pm : Policy panel on health and wellbeing

: Policy panel on health and wellbeing 6pm-7pm: Evening discussion on campaigning towards May 2021

On Monday 21st September, Labour’s new general secretary David Evans will open proceedings at 8.55am, followed by a coffee morning for new members until 10am. Other events include:

11am-11.30am : Speech by Anneliese Dodds (broadcast to the public)

: Speech by Anneliese Dodds (broadcast to the public) 11am-11.50pm : Training to be a Labour councillor

: Training to be a Labour councillor 12pm-12.50pm : Training on campaigning ahead of May 2021

: Training on campaigning ahead of May 2021 12pm-1pm : Policy panel on rebuilding communities

: Policy panel on rebuilding communities 1pm-1.50pm : Training on being a Labour council candidate

: Training on being a Labour council candidate 1.30pm-2.30pm : Policy discussion on the future of work

: Policy discussion on the future of work 2pm-2.50pm : Training on understanding your local community

: Training on understanding your local community 3pm-3.50pm : Training on mobilising members

: Training on mobilising members 3pm-4pm : Policy panel on the ‘Covid generation’

: Policy panel on the ‘Covid generation’ 4pm-4.50pm : Training on Labour campaigning

: Training on Labour campaigning 5pm-5.50pm : Training on being an equalities officer

: Training on being an equalities officer 5pm-6pm : Policy panel on green recovery

: Policy panel on green recovery 6pm-6.50pm : Training for role-holders to meet up

: Training for role-holders to meet up 6.30pm-7.30pm : Policy panel on economic justice

: Policy panel on economic justice 7.30pm-8.30pm : Training to be a Labour councillor

: Training to be a Labour councillor 7.30pm-8.30pm: Rally on health and economic recovery (broadcast to the public)

The timetable for Tuesday 22nd September includes the big keynote speech by Starmer from 11am to 12pm, which will be broadcast to the public. Other events organised so far include:

9am-9.50am : Training on print campaigns

: Training on print campaigns 10am-10.15am : Opening remarks by Ian Murray, vice-chair of Labour’s NEC

: Opening remarks by Ian Murray, vice-chair of Labour’s NEC 10am-10.50am : Training on building a campaign team

: Training on building a campaign team 12pm-12.50pm : Training on campaigning ahead of May 2021

: Training on campaigning ahead of May 2021 12pm-1pm : Policy panel on foreign policy

: Policy panel on foreign policy 1pm-1.50pm : Training on understanding your local community

: Training on understanding your local community 1.30pm-3pm : Policy panel on 21st-century town hall (roundtable)

: Policy panel on 21st-century town hall (roundtable) 2pm-2.50pm : Training to be a party role-holder

: Training to be a party role-holder 3pm-3.50pm : Training on mobilising members

: Training on mobilising members 4pm-4.50pm : Training on campaigning ahead of May 2021 (workshop)

: Training on campaigning ahead of May 2021 (workshop) 4.15pm-5pm : Panel discussion with policy dragon’s den

: Panel discussion with policy dragon’s den 5pm: Closing remarks from David Evans

Party members can sign up to Connected via the Labour Party website.