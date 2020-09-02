Pressure on Richard Leonard escalates as MSP quits shadow cabinet

The pressure on Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard to stand down has escalated as Scottish Labour MSP James Kelly has quit the shadow cabinet and called for his resignation.

In a letter on Tuesday evening, Kelly told Leonard: “I have no confidence in your ability to shape the party’s message, strategy and organisation. I know that this is a view shared by other parliamentarians, party members and indeed many members of the public.”

Tweeting the letter, he added: “I have resigned from the Scottish Labour shadow cabinet. I am saying publicly today what I have said to Richard privately. I sincerely believe that if we are to reverse our fortunes Richard must stand down.”

Kelly, one of the MSPs for Glasgow, had been Scottish Labour’s spokesperson for justice since September 2019, and served as the spokesperson for finance for nearly two years before that.

Leonard said: “It is deeply disappointing that disgruntled MSPs who never supported my leadership would choose the day when the Scottish government finally accepted a Labour policy demand of ten years – for a National Care Service – to try and wage an internal war.”

The leader’s comment on the resignation referred to the announcement by Nicola Sturgeon on Monday that the SNP government would take “the first step on the road to a National Care Service” as part of its Programme for Government.

Leonard had called on the SNP to create a state-run National Care Service, particularly after polling indicated that 92% of people in Scotland think their social care system is not working properly.

He told the Daily Record: “I am leading Scottish Labour into the 2021 elections on a platform of building a National Care Service, establishing a quality Jobs Guarantee Scheme and reviving Scotland’s economy with a Green New Deal.

“If any party representative thinks an internal faction fight is more important than this agenda, they will have to answer to the party members and the voters whom we serve.”

Although the SNP has been criticised for the Covid care homes crisis in Scotland, and other aspects of its approach to the pandemic, it is currently polling very well and has a 27-37% lead.

Kelly’s letter confirmed that he had already told Leonard to stand down in a private meeting, saying: “I outlined my view that to reverse the party’s decline it was necessary for you to resign as leader.

“You responded by saying you wished to remain in post as you believed you could reverse our poor position in the polls. In the past three weeks, I have watched your performance closely.

“The position of the party continues to decline not improve. Recent polling shows Scottish Labour support at an unacceptably low level of 14%. This has been a worrying and consistent trend for some time.”