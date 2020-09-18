Renters face a Covid cliff edge… again

It is hard to escape a feeling of déjà vu. The R-rate is up and coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country. The number of people being hospitalised with Covid is doubling every eight days. And reports last night revealed worried care homes are being told to prepare to take Covid patients discharged from hospitals. Over ten million people are now back under tougher Covid restrictions, and experts on the scientific advisory group for emergencies have proposed a two-week national lockdown for all of us (being called a ‘circuit break’ because it would not be as stringent as a full lockdown). Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused to rule out the possibility of imposing the national measure this morning, saying only that “we’ll do what is necessary to keep people safe”. He’s also been busy plugging his winter plan for care home today, and Labour has welcomed the extra support for the sector. But shadow social care minister Liz Kendall has argued that the “real test” will be whether the Tories can deliver on their promise of weekly Covid tests for care workers – first promised by the government in July.

The Groundhog Day vibes are compounded by the crisis facing renters… again. Four weeks after the government’s last-minute decision to extend the emergency evictions ban in August, the suspension is due to end on Sunday. Households across the country will soon face homelessness, and there is no suggestion of a reprieve at this point. Labour slammed the government early last week for failing to make time to consider protections for renters in parliament. And what has the government been doing instead? Pushing its controversial (international law-breaking) internal market bill. Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has accused the the Tories of “prioritising reopening old wounds on Brexit above protecting renters” and called on the government to extend the ban.

Today is International Equal Pay Day and Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary Marsha de Cordova has written an excellent piece for LabourList this morning, highlighting a UK gender pay gap of 17.3% and an international one of 23%. Travel towards equal wages has been far too slow, and has slowed further under the Tories, she has explained – concluding: “For all the talking and the nodding, we are nowhere near equal pay.”

De Cordova will kick-off Labour’s online conference replacement event on Saturday morning with ‘Women Connected’ alongside Labour leader Keir Starmer. The weekend promises to be a busy one for the labour movement; events at ‘Connected’ will run from September 19th to 22nd. LabourList will be covering the shenanigans as we would in-person at the usual Labour conference, albeit possibly without the same hangovers. Have a look at the programme of events here, watch out for regular updates on the website and check your inboxes for your conference morning briefings on Saturday and Sunday. Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for everything Labour, every weekday morning.