Schools reopen in England and Wales as ministers send mixed messages on office returns

We’ve come to the end of the August parliamentary recess and LabourList’s morning email pause. We did not return for big Labour news as promised because there was none: the final Equality and Human Rights Commission report on antisemitism within the party still has not been released, such is the length of the ‘Maxwellisation’ process whereby those criticised are given the opportunity to respond. While we continue to wait for that major event in Labour Party history, however, the government has provided us with plenty of news as ministers perform U-turn after U-turn.

Over the last four weeks, I spoke to Labour MPs recovering from coronavirus, Elliot shared the experiences of parliamentary caseworkers during the crisis, we interviewed Cat Smith, and our new columnist barrister Jake Richards looked at judicial review, children in care and Tory cronyism in government procurement. LabourList ran a readers’ survey. We also reported on the SQA results scandal, followed by the predictable A-Level results fiasco, as well as the toing and froing on the use of face coverings in schools. Oh, and we’ve hired a new reporter. Thanks to all who donated to help us reach that goal.

Schools are the top priority this week, as pupils in England and Wales start returning full-time today. Gavin Williamson, the apparently unsackable Education Secretary, has penned an open letter to parents in a bid to reassure them that it is safe. Will it be enough? Teachers have put tons of work into Covid preparations: pupils will be taught in ‘bubbles’, there will be staggered breaks, cleaning stations, face coverings in communal areas if the school wishes or if it is in a high transmission area. But the pressure doesn’t end there. The Mirror reports that headteachers will be responsible for the £216m cost of making schools safe – and could be forced to use funds meant for teaching.

More broadly, the economy is set to suffer a major blow as the furlough scheme ends in all sectors next month. It is no coincidence that as we approach this crunch moment, the government has briefed that people could face the sack unless they return to the office. Should we adapt to the changes brought by the pandemic, which is here to stay for the foreseeable? Nah, just threaten working people instead. The message to millennials was clear: forget the housing ladder, spend your money on avo toast in the city centre! But there is conflict, as ever, among ministers, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying he didn’t care where we worked. If you can believe it, the government is sending mixed messages during the coronavirus crisis.

Can Labour set out an alternative vision of the Covid and post-Covid economy? Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a raft of wealth-targeting measures to pay for the crisis, many of which featured in Labour’s 2019 manifesto. Yet the party under Keir Starmer’s leadership has said this isn’t the time for tax increases. Just how worried should the left be about the slick Chancellor? Could he become a tricky-to-beat rival leader at the next election, or is he being set up for a big fall? I will be discussing all of these questions and more with Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds at 5.30pm. As always, feel free to suggest questions for our Q&A at the end, and visit this link to watch the event live later. Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for everything Labour, every weekday morning.