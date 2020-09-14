Starmer self-isolates after household member shows possible Covid symptoms

Keir Starmer is set to enter coronavirus self-isolation and start working from home after being told that a member of his household has showed possible symptoms of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the Labour leader said: “This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

“The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”

It is understood that Starmer has not shown any symptoms of the virus himself and will now be working from home. He was alerted to the need to self-isolate shortly after LBC’s latest Call Keir session this morning.

LabourList understands that the Labour leader will not contribute to the House of Commons debate on the controversial internal market bill today but will still address the TUC Congress 2020 tomorrow from home.

Starmer’s wife is an NHS key worker and their children have attended school throughout the pandemic. The family were able to secure a Covid test quickly because she works at an NHS hospital.

Everyone is advised by the NHS guidance to get a coronavirus test if they develop a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.