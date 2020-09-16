Streeting calls on Starmer to launch probe into council leader suspension

Labour frontbencher Wes Streeting has called on leader Keir Starmer to launch an independent investigation into the party disciplinary case concerning council leader Jas Athwal amid claims of a “stitch up”.

The leader of Redbridge Council has today announced that he has been cleared of wrongdoing by Labour’s highest disciplinary body, the national constitutional committee (NCC), after a year-long suspension.

Labour suspended Athwal in October 2019 after a national executive committee (NEC) panel dealing with sexual harassment complaints decided to refer his case upwards, as reported by LabourList at the time.

The move took place the night before Ilford South Labour’s parliamentary candidate selection meeting was due to be held – a race in which Athwal was a frontrunner, along with Sam Tarry who is now the MP.

The local government leader has now revealed that he is a full Labour member once again and is urging Starmer to launch an immediate independent investigation into the handling of the complaint made against him.

Backing the call for a probe, Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Streeting said: “I have never been in any doubt about the malicious nature of the complaint and I have been proud to stand by Jas throughout.

“I remain shocked and sickened by the depths to which people were prepared to sink in order to manipulate a parliamentary selection and exclude our popular, local council leader from the process. It was a stitch-up.

“This kind of grubby political corruption cannot go without serious consequences… Now that the Labour Party is under new management, there must be a thorough investigation into the handling of this case and lessons learned.”

The councillor has described the complainant as “someone with a political axe to grind” and said he has “felt tortured and betrayed” by the party, adding: “My family and I have been through hell as this case has been dragged out.”

Athwal said: “There must never be a repeat of this kind of corruption. I have every confidence that Keir Starmer’s leadership will restore principles of fairness, decency and justice to the Labour Party.

“The Labour Party must now undertake a thorough investigation into the handling of my case by party officers and members of the NEC and introduce a complaints system that is independent and free from political manipulation and corruption to give genuine victims the confidence to know that they can come forward.”

Sam Tarry, who worked on Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership campaigns, won the Ilford South selection race to replace Mike Gapes in late October 2019. His bid was supported by Starmer and Angela Rayner.

The former TSSA officer won on the first round of voting against Kam Rai, the Redbridge Council deputy leader favoured by supporters of Athwal, as well as Syeda Rahim, Neeraj Patil and Rajni Chodha.

LabourList has contacted the Labour Party for confirmation of the NCC outcome and for comment.