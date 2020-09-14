WATCH: Boris Johnson squirms as Ed Miliband grills him on Brexit bill

Boris Johnson squirmed in his seat on the government frontbench this afternoon as Ed Miliband, standing in for Labour leader Keir Starmer, grilled him on the controversial internal market bill being put to the Commons today.

With Starmer self-isolating after being told this morning that a member of his household was showing possible symptoms of Covid-19, the Shadow Business Secretary and former party leader opened the debate for Labour.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s claims that the bill is needed for barrier-free trade with Northern Ireland, Miliband said: “This bill does precisely nothing to address the issue of the transport of food from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“It is about two issues where they’re going to override international law. It’s about exit declarations – Northern Ireland to GB – and the definition of state aid relating to Northern Ireland.

“If the Prime Minister wants to tell us that there’s another part of this bill that I haven’t noticed that will deal with this supposed threat of a blockade, I’ll give way to him. I’ll very happily give way to him.

“He can tell us. I’m sure he’s read it, I’m sure he knows it, I’m sure he knows it in detail – because he’s a details man. Come on, tell us, what clause protects protect the threat that he says he is worried about?”

Boris Johnson did not accept Miliband’s invitation to intervene in the debate and clarify why the bill that would give the UK government the power to break international law is needed.

Later in the parliamentary debate, Miliband said of the bill: “What the Prime Minister is coming to this House to tell us today is that his flagship achievement, the deal he told us was a triumph, the deal he said was ‘oven-ready’, the deal on which he fought and won the general election is now contradictory and ambiguous.

“What incompetence, what failure of governance. And how dare he try to blame everyone else? This time, he can’t blame [Theresa May], he can’t blame John Major, he can’t blame the judges, he can’t sack the civil servants, he can’t sack the Cabinet Secretary again.

“There is one person responsible for it, and that’s him. This is his deal, it’s his mess, it’s his failure. For the first time in his life, it’s time to take responsibility. It’s time to ‘fess up. Either he wasn’t straight with the country about the deal in the first place or he didn’t understand it.”