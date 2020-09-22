WATCH: Lisa Nandy apologises for Kate Green comments on Covid crisis

Lisa Nandy has apologised on behalf of fellow shadow cabinet member Kate Green who suggested that Labour should not “let a good crisis go to waste” while talking about coronavirus during Labour’s online conference.

The Shadow Education Secretary had told a ‘Connected’ event: “I think there is obviously a real, immediate pressure to address these funding needs for the crisis, for the coronavirus crisis. But I think we should use the opportunity, don’t let a good crisis go to waste.”

Asked about the comments on the BBC this morning, the Shadow Foreign Secretary said: “It was really badly expressed, and Kate would be the first person to accept that. On behalf of the Labour Party, I am sorry that we’ve given the impression that somehow this is a good thing.

“This is a terrible thing for the country. The point she was trying to make, though, is that after ten years of cuts to public funding including schools, there are a lot of children who are already very far behind other kids whose life chances were limited.

Nandy added: “I’m sorry that it came across so badly, that wasn’t the intention at all… I think it is exactly a reminder of the care you have to take and why Keir set out today that we are a responsible opposition.”