Welsh devolution is a journey – but it must not be one that only ends in Cardiff

We have had three devolution settlements for Wales, and we are no closer to a long-term settlement than we were before the first. In the UK, we have seen different devolution settlements for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as different areas devolved to London and the larger city regions of England. We have what is meant to be a reserved powers model in Wales, following the most recent settlement, but the host of reservations within supposedly devolved areas makes a mockery of such a definition.

On leaving the European Union, there is now a new battle to get devolved to Wales those powers being repatriated to Britain in wholly devolved areas. If the settlement had been a comprehensive reserved powers model, then this would not have arisen as nothing being repatriated would be on the current reserved list. Surely, the question to be asked is what needs to be controlled by Westminster to benefit the whole of the UK, as opposed to what each ministerial department wants to keep under its control?

There are the obvious areas that need to be held centrally – such as defence, foreign affairs, national security, currency, interest rates, overseas aid, immigration, driver and car licensing, central bank and National Insurance numbers. If most of those areas are devolved, it is called independence rather than devolution. But there are those areas that are worthy of discussion over whether they should be devolved or set centrally, including:

State pension age and amount. Should we have one for the UK or should each jurisdiction set its own? How would that work with movement between England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland? Should we have one unified social security system or should each jurisdiction be able to set their own contribution levels and payments? Same issues as above. Should alcohol and tobacco duty be the same to avoid cross-border movement? Should there be UK taxes to pay for the centrally funded items, with all other taxes devolved and collected locally? How will financial support from the wealthier to the poorer regions be organised and maintained?

Not everything needs to be devolved to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland or the English city regions at the same time. What we should have, is a list of items that are available to be devolved with each parliament needing at least two thirds of members voting in favour before the area is devolved. This is what happened in Northern Ireland when policing was devolved.

This approach avoids “big bang” devolution, where control of everything is passed on one day, while still allowing for matters to be devolved as the parliaments are ready for them and funding is agreed. The advantage of this is that it sets an end point of the devolution journey outside of creating new countries, and allows each to move at a pace it is comfortable with but with a common endpoint.

Finally, devolution in Wales does not have to end in Cardiff. Devolution within Wales is possible to the four regions of Wales. Which powers would be better devolved to local authorities also needs to be discussed and decided. The 20th century was almost a one-way movement of control away from local councils including water, further education, and policing. The question surely should be where the best decisions will be taken for the local population. Devolution in Wales is a journey, but it must not be a journey that only ends in Cardiff. For true devolution, powers will also need to be devolved to the regions and councils of Wales.