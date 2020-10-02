Ian Murray demands more answers from SNP over Margaret Ferrier scandal

Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has written to SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford in the search for more answers over the scandal that saw Margaret Ferrier flagrantly breach coronavirus rules this week.

The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, who was elected to represent the SNP but has now had the whip suspended, is facing calls to quit parliament after it was revealed that she travelled from Glasgow to London and back with Covid-19.

Ferrier felt unwell and took a coronavirus test over the weekend, then took a 380-mile train journey to London while waiting for the result instead of self-isolating. She delivered a speech on Covid in the House of Commons on Monday.

The Scottish MP then received a positive result and again chose not to self-isolate but took another train to return to Glasgow. She apologised in a statement on Thursday evening for the behaviour that has led to a police investigation.

While the SNP has withdrawn the whip and her colleagues have called for her resignation from parliament, as has Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, UK Labour’s Scottish spokesperson has now put further questions to the SNP.