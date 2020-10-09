Johnson’s abandoned ‘levelling up’ agenda leaves a gap for Starmer to fill

Public health officials has warned that it is “extremely likely” the North West will see around 3,000 Covid-19 patients in hospital by the end of the month, reaching the same levels as experienced during the peak of the virus in April, according to a document seen by the HSJ. The second wave has definitely arrived. The details that have trickled out in advance suggest the Prime Minister will announce on Monday that shielding is back and household mixing will be banned in high infection areas, plus there will be a ‘tiered’ system for clarity. The Chancellor is also set to unveil the “next stage” of his job support scheme (better late than never) with help for businesses having to close over the coming weeks and months. The TUC has called for a local furlough scheme, and something like their proposals is expected.

Many of us living in the South and in other areas of the country have been unaffected by the second wave and its restrictions so far, but how long can that last? Boris Johnson is insisting that we push on with the strategy of ever stricter local lockdowns, instead of national restrictions (other than the rule of six and some hospitality changes such as the 10pm curfew, mask-wearing and table service only). But without a properly functioning Test and Trace – its contact rate is actually getting worse, by the way – it can only be a matter of time before Johnson’s own constituents are hit by further measures. Nicola Sturgeon has opted for a sort-of circuit breaker whereby over the next 16 days pubs and restaurants can only serve food and non-alcoholic drinks from 6am to 6pm, for example.

The current approach goes completely against the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda, of course. As ITV’s Hannah Miller pointed out to the PM last week, the infection rate in his own constituency is higher now than the rates of almost all the areas in Greater Manchester when they were first put under restrictions. There appear to be no criteria for when areas enter and leave lockdown, and the delay in the extra financial support now being promised is simply outrageous. Our columnist Jake Richards today argues that Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ pledge is a slogan in search of a policy.

Could Starmer make the bold call for a second national lockdown, as John McDonnell has done? Incredibly unlikely. His instincts from the start of the pandemic have been to resist restrictions that might themselves have a negative impact on public health. But the Labour leader can develop a community empowerment narrative, echoing the views of Andy Burnham and other local figureheads. That’s why we’ve taken a look at the new Local Government Information Unit report, offering suggestions with which Starmer could “hand power down to level up” and fill the policy gap left by Johnson. These ideas for radical devolution would align well with his complaint in the Telegraph today that the government is operating under the ‘Whitehall knows best’ view, as noted in yesterday’s LabourList email.

