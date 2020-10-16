PM accused of “playing politics with jobs and lives” after no deal Brexit threat

Boris Johnson has been accused of “playing politics with people’s jobs and lives” after announcing at the conclusion of the European Council summit today that the UK must be prepared for a no deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister had set a deadline of October 15th for securing an agreement with the EU to be in place when the Brexit transition period ends on December 31st, but this target was missed and he has now escalated the ‘no deal’ rhetoric.

In a statement today, Johnson claimed the government had “wanted nothing more complicated than a Canada-style relationship” with the European Union but the summit suggests “that won’t work for our EU partners”.

Urging businesses, hauliers and travellers to “get ready”, he said: “I’ve concluded that we should get ready for 1 January with arrangements that are more like Australia’s, based on simple principles of global free trade.”

The Prime Minister has not strictly walked away from negotiations, but said he has decided that the UK will listen only if there is “fundamental change of approach” from the EU side – and indicated that this appears unlikely.