Shama Tatler: Why I’m standing to represent local parties on Labour’s NEC

We need Labour’s national executive committee to be the foundation on which we rebuild the party into an election-winning machine. We need a Labour government. Our country and our communities need a Labour government. But we need to be a Labour Party that personifies unity, competence and professionalism. A Labour Party ready and able to win. Labour needs to be a party true to its roots, and it needs to be a place of safety for our members and staff. We cannot keep going as we are.

Keir has started well but the party needs to get its house in order. We need an NEC that can address the concerns about the complaints process, including fully implementing the recommendations of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), and help safeguard our members because we cannot be a place that tolerates discrimination or hate in any form. An NEC that can monitor and ask questions about the party’s finances, provides constructive challenge, and is representative of the communities we seek to serve. Crucially, we need an NEC that is transparent and committed to providing competent governance.

I believe my personal, professional and political experience make me a strong candidate for the NEC. The impact of austerity in both education and health since 2010 has shaped my life. My late husband’s health, along with my experiences as a teacher, have driven my motivation to do all I can to get Labour elected at every level. I was proud to be elected to Brent Council in 2014 and became a cabinet member in 2016. This has enabled me to see how Labour in power can make a real and lasting difference in people’s lives. I have been fortunate to work with a great Labour group in Brent and am proud of our achievements despite years of brutal austerity.

I understand the importance of good governance to the success of an organisation. It is vital we elect candidates to the NEC who will focus on that. I am proud to stand alongside friends from Labour To Win – Terry Paul, Michael Payne, Gurinder Singh Josan, Johanna Baxter and Luke Akehurst – who can and will do just that. If I am lucky enough to be elected to the NEC, these will be my priorities:

Rebuilding the party into an election-winning, modern campaigning machine that take Keir Starmer to Downing Street and delivers a transformational Labour government.

Representation and inclusion . I believe the party's values have to be demonstrated and not just something we talk about. Equality of opportunity and inclusivity are areas that we must do better on within all our party structures. We cannot truly represent and understand the communities we want to serve if we do not reflect those communities.

Unity, culture and confidence . The party and all its structures need to be a safe and united space. We should always welcome a broad spectrum of views and ideas. Bullying, harassment and discrimination should never be tolerated. Neither should we be in denial about the experiences some of our members, councillors and staff have faced. I welcome mandatory unconscious bias training but there also needs to be more.

Fully implementing the recommendations of the EHRC . Prioritise mandatory training in safeguarding and sexual harassment. Work to implement then monitor an independent complaints process. Look at ways to resource better mental health provision/support at all levels of the party.

Supporting our Constituency Labour Parties . Covid has changed the way we work and communicate, and as such we as a party need to support CLPs to embrace the changes. There is currently a huge disparity in the resources of different CLPs. If we are truly going to get back into government we need to support local parties in all seats.

Transparency and accountability. Robust discussion, collective decision making, review and monitoring policy, as well communication with the wider membership are all vital.

I joined the party because I want to be part of shaping and improving the quality of life and representation for every community, particularly minorities and those most disadvantaged. I want to improve participation, training and tolerance in our party and will support learning every possible lesson from our past to ensure that we can all go forward together; united in the common cause of securing the next Labour government. My name is Shama Tatler and I am seeking your vote for the NEC.