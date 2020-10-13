Starmer set to hold first live TV press conference as Labour leader today

Keir Starmer is set to hold his first live televised press conference as leader of the Labour Party this afternoon, when he will discuss the latest news of the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s response.

The Labour leader will address the public from London at 5pm today in response to the Prime Minister’s own appearance on Monday. He will take questions from broadcast journalists in the room.

The conference comes after Boris Johnson unveiled the government’s new three-tiered lockdown approach, which has seen areas categorised into three levels of restrictions according to alert levels ‘medium’, ‘high’ and ‘very high’.

Starmer said on Monday that his party would “look at the small print”, discuss with local leaders the new three-tier lockdown plan outlined by Johnson and scrutinise the financial support measures being offered by the government.

But the Labour leader argued the “serial failure” of the Prime Minister to meet the targets he has set throughout the pandemic, combined with repeated leaks to the media, has “fatally eroded public confidence just when we need it most”.

The appearance today also follows news that government ministers ignored advice from experts in the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) to impose a three-week ‘circuit break’ national lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

I will be holding a press conference at 5pm today in response to the Prime Minister’s statement yesterday and the ongoing rise in coronavirus cases. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 13, 2020

The opposition leader last month addressed the public with a televised, pre-recorded statement, in which the Labour leader told viewers that “we need a ‘Plan B’ for the economy” alongside then newly announced Covid restrictions.

Starmer used the opportunity to make the case for greater financial support for sectors across the UK, arguing that “it makes no sense to bring in new restrictions at the same time as phasing out support for jobs and businesses.

He became the first leader of the opposition to hold a regular phone-in session on the radio in June. He joins the LBC Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show for a monthly ‘Call Keir’ half-hour slot. His most recent session took place on Monday.

Downing Street recently announced that it would be holding daily press televised briefings starting next month. The Prime Minister has appointed former journalist Allegra Stratton as its new press secretary to lead the conferences.