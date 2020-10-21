Trade unions, mayors, MPs and councillors demand 80% Covid wage support

Trade union general secretaries, mayors including Sadiq Khan, Labour MPs and councillors have come together to release a joint statement setting out a series of demands for the next phase of coronavirus.

Declaring that the government’s handling of Covid-19 has been “disastrous” for lives and livelihoods, the statement urges those in power to follow the “whatever it takes” approach that the Chancellor originally vowed to adopt.

The signatories are demanding 80% wage support in an extended furlough scheme, an increase in statutory sick pay and extending SSP eligibility to all workers, plus more resources for public services.

Brought together by Unite the Union, supporters of the statement come from across the labour movement – from Len McCluskey to Usdaw’s Paddy Lillis, and from FBU’s Matt Wrack to Community’s Roy Rickhuss.

Many of the Labour MPs are from the party’s left, such as Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott, but the list also includes current frontbencher Tracy Brabin, ‘moderate’ backbencher John Spellar and veteran George Howarth.

Greater Manchester’s Andy Burnham, who has made waves in recent days by demanding stronger support from government for the low-paid and self-employed, is among the mayors who have signed up to the statement.

The demands come ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak providing a fresh economic update in a House of Commons ministerial statement on Thursday. This will be his third economic policy statement in a month.

Labour urged the government to offer a “fair deal” for those workers living in Tier 3 areas, currently only being offered 67% furlough rather than the previous 80%, but this motion was defeated today by Tory MPs.

The influential Resolution Foundation has recommended that the Treasury prioritise protecting the incomes of those whose work is affected by local lockdowns and limit the upcoming rise in unemployment.

Below is the full text of the statement and list of signatories.

This government’s handling of the pandemic has been disastrous for people’s lives and their livelihoods. We have the highest death rate in Europe and it continues to grow. We are sliding into the deepest recession in history with mass unemployment, poverty and the widespread destruction of our communities threatened.

The government said at the start of the crisis that they would do ‘whatever it takes’. Instead, by failing to provide support for businesses, jobs and incomes, they are denying people the help they desperately need.

Ministers must urgently provide a comprehensive financial package of support to protect jobs and incomes, in the way France, Germany, Spain and others are doing, including an extension of the job retention scheme with 80% wage support, action to support incomes, helping people to self-isolate by increasing the level for statutory sick pay and enabling all to claim it, and equipping our public services with the resources they need.

Sadiq Khan, mayor, London

Andy Burnham, mayor, Greater Manchester

Steve Rotheram, metro mayor, Liverpool

Jamie Driscoll, metro mayor, North of Tyne

Len McCluskey, general secretary, Unite the Union

Paddy Lillis, general secretary, USDAW

Dave Ward, general secretary, CWU

John Phillips, general secretary, GMB

Mick Whelan, general secretary, ASLEF

Matt Wrack, general secretary, FBU

Manuel Cortes, general secretary, TSSA

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary, Community

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary, NEU

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary, NUJ

Faiza Shaheen, director, CLASS

Miatta Fahnbulleh, chief executive, NEF

Jeremy Corbyn MP

John McDonnell MP

Dan Carden MP

Zarah Sultana MP

Andrew Gwynne MP

Diane Abbott MP

Jon Trickett MP

Apsana Begum MP

Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP

Sarah Owen MP

Paula Barker MP

Olivia Blake MP

Nav Mishra MP

Nadia Whittome MP

Mohammed Yasin MP

Margaret Greenwood MP

Rebecca Long-Bailey MP

Mary Foy MP

Ian Byrne MP

Kim Johnson MP

Richard Burgon MP

Kate Osborne MP

Ian Lavery MP

Ian Mearns MP

Grahame Morris MP

Mick Whitley MP

Jon Cruddas MP

Claudia Webbe MP

Rachel Hopkins MP

Beth Winter MP

Clive Lewis MP

Sarah Champion MP

Rosie Cooper MP

Tracy Brabin MP

Paula Barker MP

George Howarth MP

John Spellar MP

Virendra Sharma MP

Jack Dromey MP

Jessie Joe Jacobs, Labour candidate for Tees Valley mayor

Jennie Formby

Baroness Christine Blower

Cllr Andy Western, Leader, Trafford

Cllr Peter Lamb, Leader, Crawley

Cllr Elaine Murray, Leader, Dumfries and Galloway

Cllr Matt Dent, Southend-on-Sea

Cllr Noordad Aziz, Hyndburn

Cllr Ruth Bennett, Liverpool

Cllr Salma Mumtaz, Nottingham

Cllr Silvana Kelleher, Lewisham

Cllr Nina Killen, Sefton

Cllr John Vickers, Wigan

Cllr Maureen Worby, Barking and Dagenham

Cllr Rachel Massey, Rochdale

Cllr Mike Kearns, Knowsley

Cllr Margaret Mullae, Barking and Dagenham

Cllr Majid Mahmood, Birmingham

Cllr Archie Dryburgh, Dumfries and Galloway

Cllr Peter Bradbury, Cardiff

Cllr Christine Martin, Cannock Chase

Cllr Mike Roberts, Rushmoor

Cllr Tony Concepcion, Liverpool

Cllr Melvyn Worth, Cumbria

Cllr Paul Peacock, Newark and Sherwood

Cllr Rob Fail, Wyre

Cllr Bev Craig, Manchester

Cllr Sarah Doyle, Liverpool

Cllr Sean Halsall, Sefton

Cllr Danny Gee, Chorley

Cllr Gary O’Donnell, Leicester

Cllr Ibrahim Dogus, Lambeth

Cllr Stan Hill, Halton

Cllr Christine Roberts, Wigan

Cllr Carla McQueen, Cambridge

Cllr Nazia Rehman, Wigan

Cllr Marina Asvachin, Devon

Cllr Danny Myers, York

Cllr Ben Clay, Manchester

Cllr Paul Cummins, Sefton

Cllr Yousuf Motala, Lancashire

Cllr Sue Waddington, Leicester

Cllr Mark Blake, Haringey

Cllr Lily Bath, Hounslow

Cllr Peter Davis, Oldham

Cllr Maureen Bateson, Blackburn

Cllr Lorraine Beavers, Lancashire

Cllr David Meller, Stockport

Cllr Martin Donaghy, Bolton

Cllr Peter Smith, Crawley

Cllr Lesley Walton, Swansea

Cllr Neil Gethin, Doncaster

Cllr Michael Hood, Gateshead

Cllr Harry Howard, Halton

Cllr Michael McPake, North Lanarkshire

Cllr Brian Smedley, Sedgemoor

Cllr Ian Wingfield, Southwark

Cllr Gary Hewson, Lincoln

Cllr David Hughes, Doncaster

Cllr Rob Vernon, Cheshire East

Cllr Jill Lovecy, Manchester

Cllr Francesco De Molfetta, Lancashire

Cllr Kevin Richard, South Derbyshire

Cllr Des Thomas, Swansea

Cllr Aisling Gallagher, Lewisham

Cllr Eddy Newman, Manchester

Cllr Pavlos Kotsonis, Nottingham

Cllr Stephen Homer, Tameside

Cllr Surinder Singh Purewal, Hounslow

Cllr Alistair Chisholm, Newcastle

Cllr Michelle Gregory, Hackney

Cllr Samantha Charles, Malvern Hills

Cllr Hassan Ahmed, Nottingham

Cllr John Edwards, Sandwell

Cllr Mike McCusker, Salford