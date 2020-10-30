Welsh Labour unveils 2021 Senedd election regional candidates list

Eluned Morgan and Joyce Watson have topped the list after the Welsh Labour Party announced its list of regional candidates for the upcoming Senedd election due to take place in May next year.

Unveiled this afternoon, party members have determined a diverse group of Labour contenders in the coming electoral contest. 55% of the hopefuls are women, while 30% are from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) background.

Watson and Morgan are joined by a selection of candidates with strong local government experience, including councillors Ruba Sivagnanam, Majid Rahman, Cardiff mayor Dan De’Ath and deputy council leader Carolyn Thomas.

Commenting on the election, Morgan said: “Now, more than ever, we need to retain our Welsh Labour government against the threat of Plaid’s divisive nationalism and the devastation that could be inflicted on our communities if the Conservatives win in Wales.

“Welsh Labour has shielded our people and communities from the worst of Tory austerity. I am proud to have helped deliver our hopeful, radical agenda and look forward to building on our manifesto commitments to deliver a more equal, prosperous and greener future for our nation.

“Alongside Joyce Watson, I will continue to support our communities; to champion causes and to fight for more equitable and sustainable society for all. As a minister, my focus will remain on keeping the people of Wales safe during the greatest health threat our country has ever faced.”

I really appreciate members putting their trust in me at this challenging time. It has been a huge privilege to serve Mid & West Wales over the past term. Alongside Joyce Watson, I will continue to support our communities & fight for more equitable & sustainable society for all. pic.twitter.com/OLA4FN4ZBv — Eluned Morgan (@Eluned_Morgan) October 30, 2020

The Senedd is made up of 60 members. 40 are elected by a first-past-the-post system like the one used to determine UK parliament representatives. Another 20 are selected from five areas across Wales, with four drawn from each region.

Those additional members are taken from party lists with the number of seats for each party determined by a proportional representation formula, meaning that the electorate in Wales have two votes to cast in May.

Also commenting on the outcome of the vote this afternoon, Watson said: “It is a great honour to be chosen for a fourth time, and to win the support of all eight constituencies across mid and west Wales.

“Thank you to all who supported me – I will repay your trust by continuing to stand up for all our communities. Eluned and I work well together as a strong Welsh Labour team.”

Party members voted earlier this year to determine the Labour Party regional candidates. Ballots were issued to Welsh members on August 3rd with voting coming to a close on September 16th.

Below is the full list of Labour Party regional candidates selected.

North Wales

Carolyn Thomas Andy Short Diane Green Ryan O’Gorman

Mid and West Wales

Eluned Morgan Joyce Watson Helen Taylor Ben Gwalchmai

South Wales East

Helen Cunningham Peter Jones Mary Ann Brocklesby Majid Rahman

South Wales Central

Ruba Sivagnanam Dan De’Ath Maliika Kaaba Owain Williams

South Wales West