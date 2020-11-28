28 Socialist Campaign Group MPs urge reversal of Corbyn whip decision

The Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs on the party’s left wing have issued a statement calling for the reversal of the decision taken by Keir Starmer not to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn.

It was released shortly before Unite general secretary Len McCluskey declared that he was “astonished” at the withdrawal of the whip, saying it was “vindictive and vengeful” and “shows marked bad faith”.

The SCG statement describing the reinstatement of Corbyn as “correct” and the continued suspension of the party whip as “wrong and damaging” has 32 signatories, including 27 Labour MPs plus Claudia Webbe.

A number of MPs who did not join SCG colleagues in calling for the reinstatement of Corbyn earlier this month have signed the latest joint declaration, but some SCG members are still missing from the list.

Those who have opted not to sign the new statement include shadow cabinet members Andy McDonald and Marsha de Cordova, and Labour frontbenchers Sam Tarry, Imran Hussain and Rachael Maskell.

Corbyn was reinstated as a party member by a panel of five Labour national executive committee (NEC) members on Tuesday, after being suspended from the party by general secretary David Evans in October.

Starmer announced on Wednesday morning that he would not restore the party whip, however, due he said to Corbyn’s response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission report on Labour antisemitism.

Reiterating that Corbyn’s EHRC reaction “undermined” Labour’s ability to tackle antisemitism, the leader said: “I have taken the decision not to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn. I will keep this situation under review.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews president Marie van der Zyl welcomed Starmer’s withholding of the Labour whip from Corbyn and described the move as an “appropriate leadership decision”.

Momentum accused Starmer of “making it up as he goes along” while being “farcical and incompetent”, with the co-chair Andrew Scattergood saying: “They can’t remove the whip from our movement.”

Below is the full text of the Socialist Campaign Group statement and its signatories.

Yesterday’s decision to reinstate Jeremy Corbyn to the Labour Party was the correct one and should be implemented across all levels of the party.

In light of this, the decision to not restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn is wrong and damaging to the Labour Party.

This decision and the division it causes severely undermines efforts to unite to defeat antisemitism and fully implement the EHRC recommendations and to challenge and defeat this disastrous Conservative government.

It should be swiftly reversed.

Signed (32 names)

Diane Abbott MP

Tahir Ali MP

Paula Barker MP

Apsana Begum MP

Olivia Blake MP

Christine Blower

Pauline Bryan

Richard Burgon MP

Ian Byrne MP

Dan Carden MP

Katy Clark

Mary Foy MP

John Hendy

Rachel Hopkins MP

Kim Johnson MP

Ian Lavery MP

Clive Lewis MP

Rebecca Long-Bailey MP

John McDonnell MP

Ian Mearns MP

Navendu Mishra MP

Grahame Morris MP

Kate Osamor MP

Kate Osborne MP

Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP

Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP

Zarah Sultana MP

Jon Trickett MP

Claudia Webbe MP

Mick Whitley MP

Nadia Whittome MP

Beth Winter MP