Labour national executive committee election results released

The results of Labour’s internal elections for the national executive committee and Young Labour national committee have been released, with the Labour left losing two member reps but performing better than expected.
Labour leader Keir Starmer now has a stronger majority on the NEC, as he is expected to benefit from the election of three candidates who stood on the pro-leadership ‘Labour to Win’ platform in the members’ section.
The UK leadership can also be pleased that former Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones won the Welsh rep post. While incumbent Mick Antoniw was not anti-Starmer, he did not vote for the leader’s general secretary pick.
But the Labour left’s ‘Grassroots Voice’ slate managed to secure five local party representative seats, plus both the youth representative and disabled representative posts, with Lara McNeill and Ellen Morrison winning.
The elections have seen Johanna Baxter, Gurinder Singh Josan, Yasmine Dar return to the NEC, while also adding ex-MP Laura Pidcock, former NEC members Luke Akehurst and Ann Black, and three new left representatives.
Results in the local party representative section of Labour’s NEC were shaped by the adoption of a new electoral system, after the body chose earlier this year to switch from first-past-the-post to single transferable vote.
The internal reform saw members rank candidates in order of preference, which organisations such as Open Labour advocated on the basis that it would prevent “hyper-factionalism” and “one-slate-takes-all” results.
The final set of Labour NEC results for the local party section have delivered a mixed factional outcome as predicted – though the Labour left was widely expected to be on course to win three or four seats rather than five.
The left faction has also surprised some by winning the new disabled rep post, which is chosen via an electoral college. Morrison had received less trade union support going into the final membership vote than her rival.
With neither Open Labour-backed Jermain Jackman nor Labour to Win’s Terry Paul elected this year, Labour’s ruling body has still never had a Black male representation – as revealed by The 1987 Caucus in July.
There has been controversy in recent days over eligibility in the elections, after Labour’s ballots team told candidates that the votes of resigned members would only count if they cast their ballots before quitting the party.
Some on the party’s left argued that the bid to discount votes – without clarifying that the process would work in this way before balloting – was an effort to suppress Starmersceptic voices, though this was rejected by sources close to the leadership.
Commenting on the results, Momentum’s Andrew Scattergood said: “This major victory for the left demonstrates that a significant majority of members want Labour to back a transformative, socialist programme – and it is this majority that will shape the future direction of the party.”
Labour First secretary and Labour to Win co-founder Luke Akehurst, who served on the NEC between 2010 and 2012 for a two-year term, tweeted simply: “As I was saying before I was so rudely interrupted in 2012…”
Below are the NEC and Young Labour results in full.
National Executive Committee
NEC CLP Section (in order of election)
AKEHURST, Luke
PIDCOCK, Laura
BAXTER, Johanna
BOLTON, Gemma
JOSAN, Gurinder Singh
BLACK, Ann
DAR, Yasmine
JAMA, Nadia
RAHMAN, Mish
NEC Disabled Members Representative
MORRISON, Ellen
NEC Youth Member Representative
MCNEILL, Lara
NEC Local Governance Section
PERRY, Alice
FORBES, Nick
Treasurer
HOLLAND, Diana
NEC Welsh Labour Representative
JONES, Carwyn
Young Labour National Committee
Chair of Young Labour
BARNARD, Jessica
East of England Representative
JEZZARD, Shannon
London Representative
SHAH, Henna
North Representative
SLOMSKI, Connor
North West Representative
SUHAIL, Mohammad
South East Representative
GHOLAMI-BABAAHADY, Nekisa
South West Representative
CARTER, Daisy
Wales Representative
DUNNE, Jack
West Midlands Representative
ZAMAN, Nazifa
Yorkshire & Humber Representative
MALONEY, Annie
Scotland Representative
GREENWOOD, Elsie
Student Representatives
MOWLANA, Nabeela
TRACEY-RAMOS, Micaela
AMOS, Fraser
Under 18s Representative
PATEL, Hasan
International Representative
CAMPBELL, Lamar
