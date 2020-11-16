WATCH: In conversation with… Liam Byrne MP

Join us at 6pm on Tuesday, November 17th, for our latest “In conversation with…” online event featuring LabourList editor Sienna Rodgers and the Labour candidate for mayor of the West Midlands, Liam Byrne MP.
If readers have suggestions for questions about Byrne’s candidacy, which is the focus of the event, please feel free to email them to us in advance. You will also be able to offer suggestions during the live broadcast.
This page will refresh automatically to show the livestream below when the event starts at 6pm. You will also be able to watch it directly on YouTube by clicking here.
