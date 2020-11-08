“We will never forget their sacrifice”: Starmer’s Remembrance Sunday message

Keir Starmer has described attending the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday as “an honour” while commemorating “all those brave men and women who gave, and continue to give, so much to keep us safe”.

After joining the wreath laying ceremony, the UK Labour Party leader tweeted: “We will never forget their sacrifice.” He released a video paying tribute to “those who sacrificed so much in the fight for our freedom”.

Today we remember those who sacrificed so much for our freedom.#RemembranceDay #RemembranceSunday pic.twitter.com/IHjOzm7bd5 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 8, 2020

Below is the full text of Keir Starmer’s Remembrance Sunday message.

“Today marks a special day, a day when our whole nation remembers and honours those who sacrificed so much in the fight for our freedom.

“And while on this Remembrance Sunday public commemorations have been scaled back and people will not be able to come together in person, I know that up and down the country – our friends, family and neighbours – will all be privately paying their respects.

“2020 has been a year of struggle and sacrifice and we know many challenges lie ahead. But in these difficult times whenever we are in need of inspiration, we can always look with pride, not only to our wartime generations or those who are currently serving our nation at home and abroad, but to all our service men and women who throughout this pandemic have stood side by side with our key workers in the battle against this virus.

“So on this special Remembrance Sunday where we mark 80 years since the battle of Britain and 75 years since the end of the Second World War, let us say thanks to all those who have served and all those who continue to serve this great country.”