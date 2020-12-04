A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said: “Liverpool City Council is co-operating with Merseyside Police in relation to its ongoing investigation. We do not comment on matters relating to individuals.”

Anderson comfortably won the internal party contest to be reselected as Labour’s mayoral candidate in February last year after being the subject of a ‘trigger ballot’ process.

LabourList understands that Anderson has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party, pending the outcome of the case, and also that Derek Hatton is not a member of the Labour Party.

The police have not named the men but Metro.co.uk has reported that Hatton, the 72-year-old who was deputy leader of Liverpool Council in the 1980s, was one of those arrested in connection with the investigation.