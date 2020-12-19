REWATCH: Johnson accuses Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas” at PMQs

Boris Johnson used Prime Minister’s Questions just three days ago to accuse Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas”.

The Prime Minister is now expected to announce very tough restrictions over the festive period, particularly for London and the South East. He is leading a press conference from 4pm this afternoon.

“It’s now likely that the next big mistake will be over the easing of restrictions over Christmas,” the Labour leader told the Prime Minister earlier this week.

“If he really is going to press ahead with this, can he tell us what’s the assessment and has it been done on the impact it will have on infection rates and increased pressure on the NHS? What’s the impact?”

Johnson replied: “I wish he had the guts to just say what he really wants to do, which is to cancel the plans people have made and to cancel Christmas. I think that’s what he’s driving at, Mr Speaker.”