Scottish Labour set to back motion denying consent to Johnson’s Brexit bill

Scottish Labour is set to support a motion being put forward by the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon tomorrow that will indicate the party denies consent to Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill – despite the UK Labour Party voting for it.

Keir Starmer confirmed last week that UK Labour MPs will be whipped to vote in favour of the legislation implementing the post-Brexit deal agreed by the UK and the EU when it is put before parliament on Wednesday.

While describing the deal as “very, very thin”, the opposition leader said voting for it was nonetheless “in the national interest”. He added: “We have to make a success of this, we have to make it work. It is far better than no deal.”

Richard Leonard has confirmed this afternoon that the Scottish party will take a different stance, by voting in favour of a legislative consent motion being debated in the Scottish parliament on Wednesday that is expected to pass.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “Boris Johnson promised more than a year ago that he would ‘get Brexit done’, and that his deal was ‘oven ready’ – yet his shambolic government is racing to ratify its half-baked Brexit deal the day before the end of the transition period.

“There is no co-production here: no engagement with industry, trade unions or devolved governments on the terms of this trade deal, and barely any parliamentary scrutiny let alone public participation.

“It is our duty to stand up for Scotland in parliament tomorrow. But it is also our duty to protect Scottish businesses and jobs from the damage that this deal will do, and that means the SNP government must distribute the £300m of Barnett consequentials to businesses as soon as possible.