Unions join Covid-19 bereaved families in call to PM for urgent public inquiry

Trade unions including Unite, GMB and Usdaw have joined the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group in demanding that the Prime Minister call an immediate statutory public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.

The organisations have come together to urge the government to initiative a rapid review that could “report back within weeks” and “minimise further loss of life” during the second coronavirus wave currently underway in the UK.

The letter organised by Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice and signed by 23 other groups states that the review would need to have a fast turnaround while also giving bereaved families an opportunity to participate.

Stressing that “we have never been more in need of swift, evidence-based policy recommendations”, the joint letter urges Boris Johnson to “learn lessons and save lives” by accepting that an inquiry “cannot be delayed any longer”.

Commenting on the demands set out today, TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Many working people have put their lives on the line in this pandemic, caring for the sick and keeping the nation running.

“A rapid review could improve their safety through the winter ahead. And it must be part of a full judge-led inquiry that takes evidence from the key workers who have cared for the nation.”

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice co-founder Jo Goodman said: “We have been making the case for an urgent inquiry and rapid review since June. If the Prime Minister met with us as we asked and listened to what we had to say then, we may not be in the situation we are now.

“It is clear a Covid-19 inquiry cannot be delayed any longer. It must be a statutory public inquiry and it must have a rapid review first stage like the Taylor Review after the Hillsborough Disaster. No more people have to die. It’s time to learn lessons and save lives.”

As well as gaining the support of trade unions affiliated to the Labour Party, the letter has been signed by the British Medical Association, human rights organisation Amnesty International and charities such as Disability Rights UK.

The TUC called on the government in April to set up an independent, judge-led inquiry by the end of 2020 looking into the “grotesque” failure to provide frontline workers with adequate personal protective equipment.

The Labour Party has not so far backed the fresh demand for a rapid review. Party leader Keir Starmer has supported the principle of a public Covid-19 inquiry being held but not specified when it should take place.

Johnson confirmed in July that there would “certainly” be an “independent” investigation into the coronavirus pandemic “in the future”. Downing Street did not give details about the nature of the inquiry or when it would start.

Asked about the letter today, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “In the fullness of time there will be an opportunity to reflect on all aspects of the pandemic but for now our focus remains on continuing to drive the infection rate down.”

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group of more than 2,000 families is also calling for increased bereavement support services and government support for those experiencing financial insecurity as a result of Covid-19 bereavement.

Below is the full text of the letter to the Prime Minister.

Dear Prime Minister,

On 15th July you committed the government to holding an inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. As we exit the second national lockdown in under a year, we the undersigned are now demanding that you call an immediate statutory public inquiry with a rapid review first phase which would report back within weeks.

We believe this is paramount in order to minimise further loss of life. Indeed, there is precedent for a rapid review – the inquiry by Lord Justice Taylor after the Hillsborough Disaster reported back in just 31 days and quickly identified important measures to ensure safety in football stadiums. An inquiry must also satisfy the government’s legal responsibility to give bereaved families an opportunity to participate under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Any government, particularly during an unprecedented public health crisis, should be guided by the evidence, and we have never been more in need of swift, evidence-based policy recommendations. While it is not for us to determine the outcome of an inquiry, there are several areas which we believe should be addressed as a matter of priority.

Firstly, it is essential that we assess the effectiveness of the UK’s test and trace programme in line with the WHO’s principal recommendation.

Secondly, we must review how the government has made decisions including how infection control measures are decided and how risk levels are communicated to the public.

Third, there is mounting research that Covid-19 has had a disproportionate impact on Black and ethnic minority communities. It is critical that we identify why this is the case and what actions can be implemented now to mitigate the impact of the virus on these communities.

Finally, the inquiry must also look at the functioning and capacity of the NHS to provide appropriate care to Covid-19 patients, including the effectiveness of 111 to identify those in need of medical intervention, and how to ensure the provision of other urgent NHS treatments. This also includes the threat of Covid-19 in hospitals and care homes to prevent residents and health workers from contracting the virus.

The recent news that a vaccine has been approved is a step in the right direction. As public life begins to return to normalcy, it is more important than ever that you make good on your promise and call an urgent statutory public inquiry now to learn lessons and save lives.

Unprecedented times call for an unprecedented response. A Covid-19 inquiry cannot be delayed any longer.

Yours sincerely,

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice

BMA

GMB

TUC

Usdaw

BASW England

BASW Cymru

Unite

NEU

UCU

NUS

Amnesty International

UK Black Pride

Race Equality Foundation

Race on the Agenda

The Monitoring Group

Race Equality Matters

Doctors Association UK

Disability Rights UK

Inquest

SUDEP Action

The Ubele Initiative

Every Doctor

Public Interest Law Centre