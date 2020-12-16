WATCH: Infections going up in most Tier 2 and 3 areas, Starmer points out

Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions today to highlight that the majority of Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas in the country are seeing coronavirus infections go up instead of down, indicating that the system is not working.

The Labour leader said: “Two weeks ago, he unveiled that latest Covid plan. He told the House, as he has done so many times before, that his plan would suppress the virus. But the latest figures show the opposite.”

He added: “Let me tell the House: in three out of four Tier 2 areas, infections are going up. In over half of the Tier 3 areas, infections are going up. Exactly the concern I put to the Prime Minister two weeks ago, when he said ‘just back us anyway’.”

The opposition leader highlighted that his prediction areas would go up the tiers rather than down is being proved right. Johnson suggested at the time that it “should be possible for areas to move down the tiering scale”.

London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire have entered Tier 3 today after being allocated Tier 2 last month. This move was made early, ahead of the first scheduled tier allocations review taking place today.