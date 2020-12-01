WATCH: “We’ve got big issues with the business support package,” says Labour on tiers

Labour’s Lucy Powell has said the party has “big issues with the business support package” and called on the Prime Minister to bring forward an additional “cash injection” for those in the most severe tier restrictions.

In an interview with Sky News this morning, the shadow minister for business and consumers discussed the government’s tiered approach to Covid ahead of a Commons vote this afternoon in which MPs will approve or reject the measures.

On the need for the restrictions, Powell said: “I don’t want to live like this. I don’t want to be telling people what to do… But restrictions and these rules have been the most effective way, unfortunately, to kind of deal with the virus.”

Parliament will debate the system from 12.45pm today with votes expected to take place this evening. Keir Starmer said on Monday evening that Labour will be abstaining amid reports that dozens of Tories are planning to rebel.

Asked why Labour does not vote for the tier system, Powell argued: “The specifics of this particular tiering system and how it’s worked – there are issues we’ve got with that, the particular proposals the government has brought forward.

“And we’ve got big issues with the business support package. So, we’re not going to vote for these. We didn’t vote for the tiering system when it was brought in a few weeks ago.

“We abstained then in order to allow it through but expressing that we did have misgivings and reservations and that’s what we’re doing this evening. The government shouldn’t be relying on Labour votes.”

She added: “He’s [Boris Johnson] still got time to say that businesses, particularly those in Tier 3 and Tier 2 that are getting the same support as those in Tier 1, need more cash injection, more cash support to get them through to the other side of Christmas.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock unveiled the return of the tiered, regional approach to coronavirus restrictions across the UK last week and revealed which areas would see the strictest measures when the lockdown lifts.

London will return to Tier 2 after the lockdown in England. Liverpool has been moved into Tier 2, but Greater Manchester remains in Tier 3 despite being under tough rules since July. Birmingham will enter Tier 3.

Across all three tiers in England, shops, gyms and hairdressers will be allowed to open, while collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports will resume and the rule of six for gatherings of people will apply.

Government ministers have said that the tiered system will be reviewed regularly and the tier level of any area may change before Christmas, with the first review of the allocations set to take place on December 16th.

Despite many Tory MPs and several Labour MPs expected to vote against the new rules, they are expected to pass as the Prime Minister has a majority of 80 in the Commons and Labour will whip to abstain rather than oppose.

The return to the three-tier Covid-19 rules system will be voted on by MPs just hours before they are due to come into place, with the lockdown set to end at 12am on Wednesday if the fresh restrictions are approved.

Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour MP for South Shields, has spoken out against the whip to abstain and declared that Starmer should instead offer a free vote. “We can no longer sit on our hands and keep approving measures if we don’t agree,” she said.

Richard Burgon MP, considered to be on the Labour left, declared on Monday that he would not be voting for the new Covid measures, saying the “current plans fall well short of what is needed and I can’t support them”.