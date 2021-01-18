Home

66 Scottish Labour councillors sign letter backing Anas Sarwar for leader

Sienna Rodgers

66 Scottish Labour councillors have signed a letter published today endorsing Anas Sarwar to be Richard Leonard’s successor as they say he is “best placed to help rebuild” the party.

Sarwar “will create a strong opposition” to hold both the SNP Scottish administration and the UK Conservative government to account, and has “the positive ambition for an alternative vision”, the letter reads.

The local government representatives add: “As local councillors who represent diverse areas across Scotland, we know that he is committed to strengthening Scottish Labour’s position in local government.”

Leonard resigned as Scottish Labour leader with immediate effect on Thursday, following months of internal pressure on him to quit amid party disunity and poor showings in the polls ahead of Holyrood elections.

Sarwar confirmed his intention to run in The Observer, where he wrote that he will focus on “what unites us” and he is “determined to bring our movement together so that we can rebuild our party”.

Monica Lennon, MSP for Central Scotland and shadow cabinet member, has also announced that after “discussions with party members” she will stand for the Scottish Labour leadership.

Scottish Labour’s ruling body has agreed a speedy timetable that will see a new leader elected before the end of February. Nominations open today and close at noon tomorrow.

Sarwar said: “I welcome the opportunity to put my vision to members and look forward to a friendly and positive campaign that demonstrates the very best of our party.

“Thank you to all the members, supporters, trade unionists, councillors and parliamentarians who have already said they will back my campaign to reunite Scottish Labour.

“Now more than ever, our country needs political leadership that will bring people together. I want to rebuild Scottish Labour, and then rebuild Scotland.”

Below is the full text of the letters by councillor supporting Anas Sarwar.

We, the undersigned, are backing Anas Sarwar for Scottish Labour Leader because he is the candidate best placed to help rebuild the Scottish Labour Party, to transform us into a credible opposition and a party that is fit for the future.

Over the last decade, the SNP has cut local government funding, hollowed out our local public services and halted the redistribution of power and wealth to our communities. The Tories preach their claims of success while almost a quarter of Scottish children grow up in poverty.

Anas will create a strong opposition to hold both governments to account. And he has the positive ambition for an alternative vision to rebuild Scottish Labour and rebuild Scotland, ensuring the next five years are fully focused on the real challenges facing our country through a Covid Recovery Parliament.

As local councillors who represent diverse areas across Scotland, we know that he is committed to strengthening Scottish Labour’s position in local government. We welcome his commitment to bringing our movement together and believe he should be the next leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

We look forward to working with him to create a fairer Scotland.

Signed

  1. Councillor Saqib Ahmed, Glasgow
  2. Councillor Robert Mooney, Glasgow
  3. Councillor Monique McAdams, South Lanarkshire
  4. Councillor Kirsteen Sullivan, West Lothian
  5. Councillor Frank McAveety, Glasgow
  6. Councillor Cammy Day, Edinburgh
  7. Councillor Soryia Siddique, Glasgow
  8. Councillor Deirdre MacKay, Highland
  9. Councillor Jim Coleman, Glasgow
  10. Councillor Kenneth Duffy, North Lanarkshire
  11. Councillor Derek Bibby, Renfrewshire
  12. Councillor Paul O’Kane, East Renfrewshire
  13. Councillor Betty Cunningham, East Renfrewshire
  14. Councillor Adam Wilson, Dumfries & Galloway
  15. Councillor Alex Gallagher, North Ayrshire
  16. Councillor, Bet McAllister, Highland
  17. Councillor Davie Stitt, Dumfries & Galloway
  18. Councillor John Martin, Dumfries & Galloway
  19. Councillor Malcolm Cunning, Glasgow
  20. Councillor Altany Craik, Fife
  21. Councillor David McBride, West Dunbartonshire
  22. Councillor Douglas McAllister, West Dunbartonshire
  23. Councillor Aileen McKenzie, Glasgow
  24. Councillor Heather Brannan-McVey, North Lanarkshire
  25. Councillor Michael McPake, North Lanarkshire
  26. Councillor Paul Kelly, North Lanarkshire
  27. Councillor Louise Roarty, North Lanarkshire
  28. Councillor Jim Scanlon, Glasgow
  29. Councillor Elaine McDougall, Glasgow
  30. Councillor Rashid Hussain, Glasgow
  31. Councillor Martin McElroy, Glasgow
  32. Councillor Joan Griffiths, Edinburgh
  33. Councillor John Kane, Glasgow
  34. Councillor Ian McNeil, North Lanarkshire
  35. Councillor Angela Campbell, North Lanarkshire
  36. Councillor Graham Scott, South Lanarkshire
  37. Councillor Hanzala Malik, Glasgow
  38. Councillor Carolann Davidson, Renfrewshire
  39. Councillor Alison Dowling, Renfrewshire
  40. Councillor Kevin Montgomery, Renfrewshire
  41. Councillor Stephen Curran, Glasgow
  42. Councillor Fiona Dugdale, East Lothian
  43. Councillor Ian Perry, Edinburgh
  44. Councillor Elaine Murray, Dumfries & Galloway
  45. Councillor Sean Marshall, Dumfries & Galloway
  46. Councillor Alan Moir, East Dunbartonshire
  47. Councillor Mo Razzaq, South Lanarkshire
  48. Councillor Lillian Jones, East Ayrshire
  49. Councillor Jim Leishman, Fife
  50. Councillor Archie Graham OBE, Glasgow
  51. Councillor Kevin Keenan, Dundee
  52. Councillor Paul Carey BEM, Glasgow
  53. Councillor Hanif Raja, Glasgow
  54. Councillor Alasdair Bailey, Perth & Kinross
  55. Councillor Phillip Braat, Glasgow
  56. Councillor Bert Thomson, South Lanarkshire
  57. Councillor Maureen Burke, Glasgow
  58. Councillor Archie Dryburgh, Dumfries & Galloway
  59. Councillor Martin Rooney, West Dunbartonshire
  60. Councillor Gary Gray, Glasgow
  61. Councillor Eva Murray, Glasgow
  62. Councillor Maureen Devlin, South Lanarkshire
  63. Councillor Norman Hampshire, East Lothian
  64. Councillor Tom Fisher, North Lanarkshire
  65. Councillor Scott Arthur, Edinburgh
  66. Councillor Mandy Watt, Edinburgh

Tags: Scottish Labour / Anas Sarwar /

More from LabourList

We use cookies to improve experience and deliver personalised advertising. Find out more