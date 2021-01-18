66 Scottish Labour councillors sign letter backing Anas Sarwar for leader

66 Scottish Labour councillors have signed a letter published today endorsing Anas Sarwar to be Richard Leonard’s successor as they say he is “best placed to help rebuild” the party.

Sarwar “will create a strong opposition” to hold both the SNP Scottish administration and the UK Conservative government to account, and has “the positive ambition for an alternative vision”, the letter reads.

The local government representatives add: “As local councillors who represent diverse areas across Scotland, we know that he is committed to strengthening Scottish Labour’s position in local government.”

Leonard resigned as Scottish Labour leader with immediate effect on Thursday, following months of internal pressure on him to quit amid party disunity and poor showings in the polls ahead of Holyrood elections.

Sarwar confirmed his intention to run in The Observer, where he wrote that he will focus on “what unites us” and he is “determined to bring our movement together so that we can rebuild our party”.

Monica Lennon, MSP for Central Scotland and shadow cabinet member, has also announced that after “discussions with party members” she will stand for the Scottish Labour leadership.

Scottish Labour’s ruling body has agreed a speedy timetable that will see a new leader elected before the end of February. Nominations open today and close at noon tomorrow.

Sarwar said: “I welcome the opportunity to put my vision to members and look forward to a friendly and positive campaign that demonstrates the very best of our party.

“Thank you to all the members, supporters, trade unionists, councillors and parliamentarians who have already said they will back my campaign to reunite Scottish Labour.

“Now more than ever, our country needs political leadership that will bring people together. I want to rebuild Scottish Labour, and then rebuild Scotland.”

Below is the full text of the letters by councillor supporting Anas Sarwar.

We, the undersigned, are backing Anas Sarwar for Scottish Labour Leader because he is the candidate best placed to help rebuild the Scottish Labour Party, to transform us into a credible opposition and a party that is fit for the future.

Over the last decade, the SNP has cut local government funding, hollowed out our local public services and halted the redistribution of power and wealth to our communities. The Tories preach their claims of success while almost a quarter of Scottish children grow up in poverty.

Anas will create a strong opposition to hold both governments to account. And he has the positive ambition for an alternative vision to rebuild Scottish Labour and rebuild Scotland, ensuring the next five years are fully focused on the real challenges facing our country through a Covid Recovery Parliament.

As local councillors who represent diverse areas across Scotland, we know that he is committed to strengthening Scottish Labour’s position in local government. We welcome his commitment to bringing our movement together and believe he should be the next leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

We look forward to working with him to create a fairer Scotland.

Signed