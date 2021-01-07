New roles for Dromey, Anderson, Rodda and Tarry in Labour reshuffle

Jack Dromey, Fleur Anderson, Matt Rodda and Sam Tarry have been given new roles in a Labour frontbench reshuffle that has changed the teams headed by Rachel Reeves, Jonathan Reynolds and Jim McMahon.

LabourList can reveal that the appointments will promote 2019 intake MP Fleur Anderson from Preet Gill’s parliamentary private secretary in the international development team to a Cabinet Office shadow minister.

Following the resignation of Helen Hayes over the Brexit vote, Jack Dromey – who previously held the pensions brief, working under Reynolds – will also join Labour’s Cabinet Office team led by Rachel Reeves.

Replacing Dromey in his former pensions role is Reading East representative Matt Rodda, who was until now shadow minister for buses and had also been in the transport team under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

Sam Tarry, the Labour left MP for Ilford South who was a Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) trade union officer before being elected to parliament for the first time in 2019, has joined Labour’s transport team.

LabourList understands Tarry will not be directly replacing Rodda as McMahon is reshaping the team. The former PPS said: “I’m delighted to have been promoted to the role of shadow transport minister.

“There are enormous challenges facing the industry as a result of the Covid pandemic – as we’ve witnessed most recently with the bailout of Transport for London – and the government must continue to protect the jobs of all those in the industry until we’ve recovered from this crisis.

“There are also big battles ahead such as supporting the fight by British Airways staff to overturn the company’s immoral ‘fire and rehire’ practices and protect the livelihoods of lifelong transport workers.

“It’s also vital that the government is doing all it can to protect the lives of all those who are working on our railways, trams, buses, freight, haulage and underground network during this period.

“I’ll be working hard as a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s team to hold this government’s feet to the fire to ensure our transport system is fit for purpose and that significant investment is made to improve national connectivity, level up the North, as well as delivering large-scale projects such as Crossrail and HS2.”

Dromey told LabourList: “I am delighted to join the good team led by Rachel Reeves on critical issues including Brexit, Covid and the future constitutional arrangements for Britain. I look forward also to serving under Keir Starmer in the rebuilding of our country.”

Asked for comment on her new Cabinet Office role, Anderson told LabourList: “I’m very amazed and honoured to be taking in this role. I’m glad I was sitting down when I was offered it.

“The next steps on Brexit, the Covid crony-contracts and defending democracy and the role of parliament are such important issues for us all right now, and Labour’s opposition to the increasing secrecy of decision-making is vital.