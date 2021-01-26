Sarwar v Lennon: Nominations close in Scottish Labour leadership race

The window for supporting nominations from affiliates, councillors and local parties for Anas Sarwar and Monica Lennon in the Scottish Labour leadership election closed at 5pm today.

Sarwar and Lennon, the only candidates to have put themselves forward in the Scottish Labour leadership race, both won the nominations required to secure their places on the ballot a week ago.

The last date for members to pay off arrears in order to vote in the contest was Wednesday and all nominations closed today. The hustings period will close when the ballot opens on February 9th.

After securing the nominations of 15 MSP colleagues and the only Labour MP in Scotland, Glasgow MSP Sarwar has also gained nine affiliate nominations out of 16, 90 of 126 councillors and 26 of 47 local parties.

Central Scotland MSP Lennon was nominated by four Holyrood colleagues as well as herself. She has now won the support of seven affiliated organisations, 36 councillors and 21 local Labour parties in Scotland.

Of Labour’s affiliated trade unions, Unite and UNISON as well as CWU and TSSA backed Lennon, while GMB, Community, Usdaw and the NUM supported Sarwar.

Sarwar said: “Thank you to all local members and supporters who have engaged in the nomination process, with positive debates about our party’s future being held in CLPs across the country.

“This contest is demonstrating the very best of our party and I look forward to the hustings over the coming days before voting gets underway.

“I am determined to rebuild Scottish Labour, because we can’t hope to reunite the country unless we first reunite our party. If we work together, I know what Scottish Labour can do for the people of Scotland.”

Commenting on the close of nominations, Lennon said: “I am thrilled to be gaining more and more support by the day from members and affiliates across our movement.

“Scottish Labour needs to change and as the change candidate, I am proud that my campaign has energised our grassroots.

“The backing of unions, CLPs and socialist societies has given the campaign energy and momentum, and we are just getting started.

“Our virtual campaign launch attracted 200+ volunteers and we raised £5,000 from small donations in 24 hours.

“As a new generation of leader with a track record of getting results for our communities, I am ready to lead the party I love and take forward our positive vision for a fairer Scotland.”

