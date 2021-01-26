Sarwar v Lennon: Nominations close in Scottish Labour leadership race

The window for supporting nominations from affiliates, councillors and local parties for Anas Sarwar and Monica Lennon in the Scottish Labour leadership election closed at 5pm today.
Sarwar and Lennon, the only candidates to have put themselves forward in the Scottish Labour leadership race, both won the nominations required to secure their places on the ballot a week ago.
The last date for members to pay off arrears in order to vote in the contest was Wednesday and all nominations closed today. The hustings period will close when the ballot opens on February 9th.
After securing the nominations of 15 MSP colleagues and the only Labour MP in Scotland, Glasgow MSP Sarwar has also gained nine affiliate nominations out of 16, 90 of 126 councillors and 26 of 47 local parties.
Central Scotland MSP Lennon was nominated by four Holyrood colleagues as well as herself. She has now won the support of seven affiliated organisations, 36 councillors and 21 local Labour parties in Scotland.
Of Labour’s affiliated trade unions, Unite and UNISON as well as CWU and TSSA backed Lennon, while GMB, Community, Usdaw and the NUM supported Sarwar.
Sarwar said: “Thank you to all local members and supporters who have engaged in the nomination process, with positive debates about our party’s future being held in CLPs across the country.
“This contest is demonstrating the very best of our party and I look forward to the hustings over the coming days before voting gets underway.
“I am determined to rebuild Scottish Labour, because we can’t hope to reunite the country unless we first reunite our party. If we work together, I know what Scottish Labour can do for the people of Scotland.”
Commenting on the close of nominations, Lennon said: “I am thrilled to be gaining more and more support by the day from members and affiliates across our movement.
“Scottish Labour needs to change and as the change candidate, I am proud that my campaign has energised our grassroots.
“The backing of unions, CLPs and socialist societies has given the campaign energy and momentum, and we are just getting started.
“Our virtual campaign launch attracted 200+ volunteers and we raised £5,000 from small donations in 24 hours.
“As a new generation of leader with a track record of getting results for our communities, I am ready to lead the party I love and take forward our positive vision for a fairer Scotland.”
Affiliate nominations
|Candidate
|Nominations
|Monica Lennon MSP
|Unite the Union
UNISON
CWU
Socialist Health Association
Christians on the Left
SEA Scotland
TSSA
|Anas Sarwar MSP
|USDAW
Labour Movement for Europe
BAME Labour Scotland
GMB
Community
NUM
Jewish Labour Movement
Scottish Co-operative Party
SERA
Councillor nominations
|Candidate
|Nominations
|Monica Lennon MSP
|Allyson Black
Gail Casey
Gerry Convery
Neil Crooks
Joe Cullinane
Eddie Devine
Barry Douglas
Alison Evison
Robert Foster
Gary Guichan
Garry Haldane
Judy Hamilton
Lynsey Hamilton
Jim Harte
John Hood
Matthew Kerr
Martin Lennon
Catherine McClymont
Martin McCulloch
John McGhee
Dom McGuire
Andrew McGuire
Davie McLachlan
Louise McPhater
Alex McVey
Norah Mooney
John Mooney
Gordon Munro
Clare Quigley
David Ross
Jim Sharkey
Jim Sheridan
Bill Shields
Ryan Smart
John Sweeney
Geraldine Woods
|Anas Sarwar MSP
|Saqib Ahmed
Shamin Akhtar
Scott Arthur
Alasdair Bailey
Derek Bibby
Jim Blackwood
Philip Bratt
Martin Brennan
Maureen Burke
Alistair Cameron
Angela Campbell
Dave Clark
Jim Clocherty
Altany Craik
Malcolm Cunning
Betty Cunningham
Stephen Curran
Carolann Davidson
Cammy Day
Maureen Devlin
Alison Dowling
Archie Dryburgh
Kenny Duffy
Fiona Dugdale
Kenny Earle
Tom Fisher
Jim Fletcher
Alex Gallagher
David Graham
Archie Graham
Gary Gray
Joan Griffiths
Norman Hampshire
Rashid Hussain
Russell Imrie
Willie Inness
Lillian Jones
John Kane
Jim Kavanagh
Paul Kelly
Jeffrey Leaver
Jim Logue
Hanzala Malik
Sean Marshall
Kathleen Martin
John Martin
Monique McAdams
Bet McAllister
Douglas McAllister
Frank McAveety
David McBride
Stephen McCabe
Elaine McDougall
Martin McElroy
Brian McGinley
Maureen McKay
Deirdre McKay
Aileen McKenzie
David McKie
John McMillan
Frank McNally
Ian McNeil
Michael McPake
Alan Moir
Kevin Montgomery
Robert Mooney
James Muirhead
Elaine Murray
Eva Murray
Derek Noble
Paul O’Kane
Cecilia O’Lone
Ian Perry
Hanif Raja
Mo Razzaq
Martin Rhodes
Louise Roarty
Philip Saxton
James Scanlon
Graham Scott
Nicholas Shevlin
Soryia Siddique
Christine Simpson
Kenny Stevenson
Derek Stewart
David Stitt
Kirsteen Sullivan
Andrew Verrecchia
Mandy Watt
Adam Wilson
CLP nominations
|Candidate
|Nominations
|Monica Lennon MSP
|Aberdeenshire West CLP
Almond Valley CLP
Angus North and Mearns CLP
Argyll and Bute CLP
Clackmannanshire CLP
Clydesdale CLP
Coatbridge and Chryston CLP
Cunninghame North CLP
Cunninghame South CLP
Dundee City CLP
Edinburgh Central CLP
Edinburgh Northern and Leith CLP
Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire CLP
Falkirk East CLP
Glasgow Kelvin CLP
Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn CLP
Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse CLP
Kirkcaldy CLP
Mid Fife and Glenrothes CLP
North East Fife CLP
Renfrewshire North and West CLP
|Anas Sarwar MSP
|Airdrie and Shotts CLP
Angus South CLP
Ayr CLP
Cumbernauld and Kilsyth CLP
Dumbarton CLP
Dumfries & Galloway CLP
East Kilbride CLP
East Lothian CLP
Eastwood CLP
Edinburgh Southern CLP
Falkirk West CLP
Glasgow Anniesland CLP
Glasgow Cathcart CLP
Glasgow Provan CLP
Glasgow Shettleston CLP
Greenock and Inverclyde CLP
Inverness and Nairn CLP
Midlothian North and Musselburgh CLP
Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale CLP
Moray CLP
Motherwell and Wishaw CLP
Na h-Eileanan an Iar CLP
Renfrewshire South CLP
Rutherglen CLP
Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch CLP
Strathkelvin and Bearsden CLP
More from LabourList
UK needs “actions, not words”, argues Labour as environment bill delayed
WATCH: Government “should have acted sooner”, says Labour as Covid deaths reach 100,000
We need a Covid-19 inquiry now – and it can only happen with Labour’s support