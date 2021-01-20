The inauguration is bigger than Biden. It’s about restoring faith in democracy

At a time of coronavirus lockdown and January blues, Joe Biden’s inauguration has given us all cause for optimism and something to look forward to.

Four years ago, I joined an anti-Trump rally in Southampton. I remember being surprised but comforted by how many had joined. While coming from different ages and backgrounds, we were united in our shock and grief that a racist, homophobic misogynist was about to be given one of the most important jobs in the world. We were there because we didn’t want his politics of hate, division and lies to ooze out into the world. As Sotonians, we pledged to always stand up and fight it in our city.

In 2016, along with some brilliant and talented Labour friends, we joined the Democrats on their campaign trail in North Carolina; registering Americans to vote, convincing people on their doorsteps why the election was so important; and helping at rallies for President Obama and then Vice-President, now President Biden. Having met Joe Biden in person, I have no doubt that he’s absolutely the right person to heal the divisions that Donald Trump entrenched in office.

But today’s inauguration is bigger than Biden. It’s about restoring faith in democracy. Democracy is more than just having a simple majority: at its core are the principles of accountability, tolerance and respect. Trump undermined these principles by scapegoating immigrants, championing fake news, disregarding science and facts, making the public lose faith in the very institutions that make a democracy a democracy. As we all saw, this sadly ended up in a bloody battle, where the very symbol of American democracy was attacked in an attempted coup.

If history has taught us anything, it’s taught us that this is where the politics of hate, division and lies leads us. It is a stark reminder that we must choose our leaders carefully and that they should always be held accountable. The UK now often gets referred to as ‘Trump’s Britain’ and we cannot afford to ignore this, nor take any pride in it. The term doesn’t refer only to the cosy relationship that Boris Johnson has shared with Trump over years – it is used because we also have political leaders that have sown division and whose incompetence has made us lose faith.

From the increase in hate crime to expert scientific advice being acted on too late, too often, we have seen those who abuse positions of power remain in post, while constant U-turns continue to affect lives and livelihoods. At a time when it is so important to come together, I hope the post-truth politics that Trump represents leaves office with him.

In this country, I hope it reminds us of the fragility of all democracies and that we all have our part to play in calling out the politics of hate, division and lies. I’m proud that in Southampton, at least, we always have.