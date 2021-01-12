WATCH: Patel gets “very simple and clear” Covid rules wrong in press briefing

Priti Patel has wrongly explained the restrictions that have been implemented by the government to suppress the surging numbers of coronavirus cases moments after she described the rules as “very simple and clear”.

Addressing the public in a televised Downing Street conference this evening, the Home Secretary incorrectly told those watching that they are allowed to leave home under government guidance for “outdoor recreation”.

She said: “The rules are actually very simple and clear. We are meant to stay at home and only leave home for a very, very limited number of reasons and that is obviously to go to work only if you cannot work from home.

“In terms of schools, schools are open for children, pupils, of key workers. And then, of course, outdoor recreation but in a very, very restricted and limited way – staying local. I’ve said that several times over the last week.”

The government website states: “It is against the law to meet socially with family or friends unless they are part of your household or support bubble. You cannot leave home for recreational or leisure purposes (such as for a picnic or a social meeting).”

Home Secretary: "The rules are very simple and clear… only leave home for a very very limited number of reasons… outdoor recreation but in a very very restricted and limited way" Outdoor recreation was removed as a reasonable excuse for leaving home in lockdown regulations🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FZP3Y1OfXP — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) January 12, 2021

The televised Downing Street coronavirus briefing held by Patel, alongside chair of the national police chiefs’ council Martin Hewitt and NHS medical director for London Dr Vin Diwakar, was the first led by the Home Secretary since May last year.

Patel’s appearance comes amid some confusion on the rules around the current national lockdown in England. She discussed the fine two women received for driving five miles to go for a walk. The police later rescinded the penalty.

Boris Johnson also came under pressure on the rules this week after it emerged that the Prime Minister cycled seven miles from his Downing Street home in central London on Sunday and has since refused to say whether he was driven there.