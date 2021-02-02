“Britain has lost a hero,” says Starmer as Captain Sir Tom Moore passes away

Labour leader Keir Starmer has declared that “Britain has lost a hero” after reports emerged that Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away at the age of 100 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Starmer took to social media alongside many others this afternoon following the news that the World War Two veteran, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities during the first Covid lockdown in the spring last year, had died.

The Labour leader tweeted: “This is incredibly sad news. Captain Tom Moore put others first at a time of national crisis and was a beacon of hope for millions. Britain has lost a hero.”

The pensioner became a beacon of hope during the pandemic last year, raising millions for charity when he pledged to walk 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. He was later knighted for his efforts.

In a statement released this afternoon, Moore’s daughters Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”

Moore was admitted to Bedford Hospital after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for Covid last week. A spokesperson for the family said that Moore had not received a vaccine due to medication he was taking.

Originally from Keighley, West Yorkshire, Moore was born in April 1920. He completed an apprenticeship as a civil engineer after finishing school before joining the army, where he was selected for officer training and became a captain.