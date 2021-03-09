Labour steps up pressure over impact of Brexit deal on UK businesses

Labour is stepping up pressure on the government by exploring and highlighting the impact of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on UK businesses, while strengthening its alliances with sister parties in Europe, LabourList can reveal.

The opposition party today ran three sessions at its Spring Business Forum, where frontbencher hosts Rachel Reeves and Jack Dromey listened to businesses share their experiences of Brexit and last-minute preparations.

After holding a steady series of roundtables with different sectors, ranging from haulage and logistics to cultural industries, Labour is looking to hear from businesses and trade unions directly about the effects of Brexit.

Lucy Powell of Labour’s business team and Dromey of the shadow Cabinet Office team have asked Labour MPs to identify examples from their local areas of “post-Brexit challenges or opportunities for businesses and workers”.

They told colleagues: “Powerful case studies will be crucial towards holding the government to account for the damage they have inflicted on the economy or their failure to enable British businesses to reach their full potential.”

Reeves and Dromey also met with representatives of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats – the S&D group of MEPs – last week, where they agreed on shared ambitions such as collective action to protect the planet.

They discussed the importance of keeping working relations between sister parties close post-Brexit, and agreed on their opposition to any move by the UK Conservatives to use Brexit to push down rights and standards.

Labour and members of the S&D group both said they were pleased that, following criticism from across the labour movement, Kwasi Kwarteng as the new Business Secretary recently cancelled a planned review of workers’ rights.