Over 200 Labour women in local government sign open letter on violence

Over 200 Labour women representing council seats in local authorities across London have signed an open letter calling for action to tackle violence against women and girls following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Criticising the police response to attendees at a vigil for Everard on Saturday, the councillors argued that “socially distanced vigils enabling women to grieve and reclaim public spaces should have been supported to take place safely”.

“Instead, a movement for the safety of women in public space resulted in images of police officers physically seizing and arresting women,” they added.

Everard disappeared earlier this month and a Metropolitan Police officer was charged with murder last week. The day after he was charged, the shocking image of an officer kneeling on a woman’s back at the vigil emerged.

The signatories also explained in the letter that, as councillors in local government, they witness on a daily basis “the reality of horrific violence against women and girls, and rising rates of domestic abuse”.

Highlighting low levels of reporting of sexual harassment, they cited recent research showing that while 80% of women of all ages said they have been harassed in public spaces, 96% did not report the incident.

The London councillors wrote that they “regularly hear from some of the residents we represent that they lack faith” in the criminal justice system and that violence and harassment perpetrated against them will be addressed.

They appealed to all Londoners to work with them to end violence against women and girls and to get involved as they start to organised virtual events to hear from women across the city, urging readers to follow #EndVAWGLondon.

Stressing the need for “real action to change how our society deals with rampant misogyny and the exploitation and violence against women”, the councillors made a number of specific demands for change.

At least ten town halls and Alexandra Palace will be lit up with orange lights at 9pm this evening – the colour for the UN campaign to tackle violence against women and girls – to commemorate Everard and other women killed by men.

Below is the full text of the letter.

As London councillors, we are writing to call for action to tackle violence against women and girls in our city.

Firstly and most importantly, our heart goes out to the loved ones of Sarah Everard. Sarah’s death has resonated deeply because so many women know the fear of walking home at night and many have told their personal stories over the last two weeks. We are asking all Londoners to work with us to end violence against women and girls and join us as we begin to organize virtual events across London to hear from women. Follow #EndVAWGLondon to find out more.

As women in local government, we see daily the reality of horrific violence against women and girls, and rising rates of domestic abuse. The progress achieved by decades of the women’s liberation movement has not yet made women safe. Black, Asian and other ethnic minority women, transgender women, lesbian and bisexual women, migrant women, deaf and disabled women and women living in poverty are all particularly vulnerable to experiencing violence and face disproportionate challenges in accessing the necessary support to make them safe.

We believe that well organised socially distanced vigils enabling women to grieve and reclaim public spaces should have been supported to take place safely. That is why we urged police to listen to the strength of feeling in our communities and we were disappointed that the efforts of many local forces were overruled. Instead, a movement for the safety of women in public space resulted in images of police officers physically seizing and arresting women.

A discussion of the role of the police in communities is not new, and we are committed to amplifying the experiences of Black, Asian and minority ethnic Londoners to raise the issue of disproportionate policing and ensure there is accountability around police use of power.

We regularly hear from some of the residents we represent that they lack faith in the system which should protect them to address abuse, violence and harassment will be addressed whether that is homophobic, misogynist, racist or anti-disability hate. A recent UN Women UK survey found that 80% of women of all ages said they had been harassed in public spaces. 96% of women did not report incidents. As community representatives we stand ready to work with the police to address these issues and ensure that women are safe in our city.

The names of Sarah Everard, Wenjing Lin, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry and every woman who has lost her life to male violence are in all of our hearts this week. We ask that the government delivers on the below asks and does so as a matter of urgency. One in three women will be subject to domestic abuse in their lifetime, more than two women a week die because of male violence. Year in, year out there is little change to these heart-breaking statistics but there is a moment here for our government to step up and acknowledge the pervasive nature of violence and sexual violence against women – from street catcalling to the 118 women murdered this year. Deeds, not words, are how we ensure enough is enough so that our society can protect women and children in the future from violence.

The events of the last week have brought to light for many the need for real action to change how our society deals with rampant misogyny and the exploitation and violence against women that runs too deep in our society. We can make change and, in the first instance, we are calling for:

Ensuring that the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill does not increase the discretionary powers of the police to prevent protest and significantly restrict civil liberties and the power of citizens and communities to have a voice in how they are governed;

Change the law to ensure that misogyny is recorded and prosecuted as a hate crime;

Move forward with legal change and make public sexual harassment a crime. Relentless harassment is restricting the freedom of women and girls and making them feel unsafe. The law isn’t fit for purpose and public sexual harassment is going unreported and unpunished. From parks, university campuses and bus stops to our local high streets, women and girls are harassed every day. It is time to make it a crime #CrimeNotCompliment;

Immediate action taken to bring rapists to justice with the number of people prosecuted and convicted for rape at the lowest level since records began. This must include fast-tracking rape and serious sexual assault cases through the courts and improved support for survivors;

Long-term, stable funding for specialist support for domestic abuse survivors including funding providers led by and for those from minoritised communities including for Black, Asian and other ethnic minority survivors, LGBT+ survivors and survivors who are disabled, deaf or blind. Women’s Aid estimate that effective domestic violence support services would cost £393m per year compared to the cumulative financial impact of domestic and gender-based violence on society of £66bn annually;

Following the recommendations of the all-party parliamentary group on domestic violence and abuse, ensure there is a firewall to separate immigration enforcement from services supporting survivors of gender-based violence and abuse and ensure all women including migrant women and women with no recourse to public funds can safely and confidently access domestic violence support services;

Reflecting on the findings of the victims commissioner Dame Vera Baird in her report on Rape Survivors and the Criminal Justice System which highlighted that just 14% of survivors of rape believed they would receive justice by reporting the crime to the police. The government end-to-end rape review must tackle head-on the systemic issues preventing women reporting violence, harassment and abuse;

Sufficient funding for specialist trauma-informed mental health services for survivors and victims; and

Ensuring that the national personal, social, health and economic, and relationships and sex education curricula in schools including actively tackling harmful gender stereotypes (for men and women) and all young people learn about domestic violence, hate crime and their right to report and right to justice.

