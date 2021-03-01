Sarwar unveils new ‘campaign cabinet’ to lead Scottish Labour into election

Anas Sarwar, the newly elected leader of Scottish Labour, has today unveiled appointments to a ‘campaign cabinet’ that will lead the party into the Holyrood elections taking place on May 6th.

Monica Lennon, Sarwar’s rival in the leadership election that concluded over the weekend, has been given a prominent role as Scottish Labour’s ‘economy and fair work’ spokesperson.

Commenting on the development, Lennon said: “Reshaping Scotland’s economy and prioritising jobs will be at the heart of Scottish Labour’s election campaign.

“I’m delighted to be leading on this as economy and fair work spokesperson. Anas Sarwar has appointed a fantastic campaign cabinet with key roles for new candidates.”

Jackie Baillie, the deputy who served as interim leader during the contest, will take on the health, social care and equalities brief, while Labour’s sole MP in Scotland Ian Murray will attend cabinet.

Michael Marra, a North East Scotland candidate, will be Scottish Labour’s education spokesperson, while Glasgow candidate Pam Duncan-Glancy will be responsible for social security.

Making the announcement, Sarwar said: “We are only weeks away from the Holyrood election and we have built a team from both the Parliament and our wider movement for our campaign cabinet.

“I am determined to bring our party together and harness all our talent, so that together we lead Scottish Labour into this contest with a firm focus on rebuilding our country.

“In the coming weeks we will outline our vision for Scotland, with an NHS restart plan, a catch-up plan for our children, and a real vision for jobs – for now, and for the future.

“We will focus on what unites our country – not what divides it – because by working together we can build a better future for Scotland.”

Below is the full list of appointments.

Campaign cabinet

Leader Anas Sarwar MSP Deputy Leader and Health, Social Care and Equalities Jackie Baillie MSP Economy and Fair Work Monica Lennon MSP Finance Daniel Johnson MSP Education and Skills Michael Marra Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Sarah Boyack MSP Justice Neil Bibby MSP Communities, Local Government and Housing Pauline McNeill MSP Constitution, Europe and External Affairs Colin Smyth MSP Social Security Pam Duncan-Glancy Culture Claire Baker MSP Rural Economy and Tourism Rhoda Grant MSP Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Alex Rowley MSP Business Manager, Community Safety and Drugs Policy James Kelly MSP

Attending campaign cabinet

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray MP Chair of the SPLP + Business, Fair Work & Skills Mark Griffin MSP

Additional spokespeople