Sarwar unveils new ‘campaign cabinet’ to lead Scottish Labour into election

Sienna Rodgers
© Paolo Gallo/Shutterstock.com

Anas Sarwar, the newly elected leader of Scottish Labour, has today unveiled appointments to a ‘campaign cabinet’ that will lead the party into the Holyrood elections taking place on May 6th.

Monica Lennon, Sarwar’s rival in the leadership election that concluded over the weekend, has been given a prominent role as Scottish Labour’s ‘economy and fair work’ spokesperson.

Commenting on the development, Lennon said: “Reshaping Scotland’s economy and prioritising jobs will be at the heart of Scottish Labour’s election campaign.

“I’m delighted to be leading on this as economy and fair work spokesperson. Anas Sarwar has appointed a fantastic campaign cabinet with key roles for new candidates.”

Jackie Baillie, the deputy who served as interim leader during the contest, will take on the health, social care and equalities brief, while Labour’s sole MP in Scotland Ian Murray will attend cabinet.

Michael Marra, a North East Scotland candidate, will be Scottish Labour’s education spokesperson, while Glasgow candidate Pam Duncan-Glancy will be responsible for social security.

Making the announcement, Sarwar said: “We are only weeks away from the Holyrood election and we have built a team from both the Parliament and our wider movement for our campaign cabinet.

“I am determined to bring our party together and harness all our talent, so that together we lead Scottish Labour into this contest with a firm focus on rebuilding our country.

“In the coming weeks we will outline our vision for Scotland, with an NHS restart plan, a catch-up plan for our children, and a real vision for jobs – for now, and for the future.

“We will focus on what unites our country – not what divides it – because by working together we can build a better future for Scotland.”

Below is the full list of appointments.

Campaign cabinet

Leader Anas Sarwar MSP
Deputy Leader and Health, Social Care and Equalities Jackie Baillie MSP
Economy and Fair Work Monica Lennon MSP
Finance Daniel Johnson MSP
Education and Skills Michael Marra
Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Sarah Boyack MSP
Justice Neil Bibby MSP
Communities, Local Government and Housing Pauline McNeill MSP
Constitution, Europe and External Affairs Colin Smyth MSP
Social Security Pam Duncan-Glancy
Culture Claire Baker MSP
Rural Economy and Tourism Rhoda Grant MSP
Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Alex Rowley MSP
Business Manager, Community Safety and Drugs Policy James Kelly MSP

Attending campaign cabinet

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray MP
Chair of the SPLP + Business, Fair Work & Skills Mark Griffin MSP

Additional spokespeople

COP26 spokesperson Claudia Beamish MSP
Energy, Connectivity and the Islands John Erskine
Children and Young People Martin Whitfield
Further Education, Higher Education and Science Paul O’Kane
Public Health and Sport Monique McAdams
International Development Katy Clark
Trade, Innovation and Public Finance Paul Sweeney
Mental Health and Older People Carol Mochan

