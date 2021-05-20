Angela Eagle joins Labour NEC to replace Shabana Mahmood as MP rep

Angela Eagle is set to join Labour’s national executive committee after winning the by-election to replace Shabana Mahmood as a parliamentary party representative on the ruling body.

The Wallasey MP won the internal contest against Grahame Morris, the Labour MP for Easington on the party’s left. She received 150 votes from colleagues compared to the 38 votes he secured.

The by-election in the parliamentary party was triggered because Mahmood, MP for Birmingham Ladywood, was appointed by Keir Starmer as Labour’s new national campaign coordinator.

In the recent shadow cabinet reshuffle, Angela Rayner’s responsibilities as party chair and coordinator were split between Anneliese Dodds and Mahmood.

There are three parliamentary party reps on the NEC: George Howarth, Margaret Beckett and now Eagle. These members of the ruling body must be Labour backbenchers.

Dodds and Mahmood replaced Jo Stevens and Jim McMahon as Labour frontbench representatives on the NEC earlier this month.

Below is the full and updated list of Labour’s NEC members.

Leader: Keir Starmer MP

Deputy Leader: Angela Rayner MP

Treasurer: Diana Holland

Shadow Frontbench: Jonathan Reynolds

Shadow Frontbench: Anneliese Dodds

Shadow Frontbench: Shabana Mahmood

Shadow Scottish Frontbench: Anas Sarwar

Welsh Labour Representative: Carwyn Jones

Young Labour: Lara McNeill

Disabled rep: Ellen Morrison

BAME rep: Carol Sewell

Div. I – Trade Unions: Mark Ferguson (UNISON)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Howard Beckett (Unite)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Andi Fox (TSSA)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Pauline McCarthy (Bakers)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Michael Wheeler (Usdaw)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Wendy Nichols (UNISON)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Andy Kerr (CWU)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Tom Warnett (GMB)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Jayne Taylor (Unite)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Kathy Abu-Bakir (GMB)

Div.I – Trade Unions: Ian Murray (FBU)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Mick Whelan (ASLEF)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Joanne Cairns (Usdaw)

Div. II – Socialist Societies: James Asser

Div. III – CLPs: Luke Akehurst

Div. III – CLPs: Laura Pidcock

Div. III – CLPs: Johanna Baxter

Div. III – CLPs: Gemma Bolton

Div. III – CLPs: Gurinder Singh Josan

Div. III – CLPs: Ann Black

Div. III – CLPs: Yasmine Dar

Div. III – CLPs: Nadia Jama

Div. III – CLPs: Mish Rahman

Div. IV – Labour Councillors: Nick Forbes

Div. IV – Labour Councillors: Alice Perry

Div. V – PLP: George Howarth MP

Div. V – PLP: Margaret Beckett MP

Div. V – PLP: Angela Eagle MP