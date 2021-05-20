Angela Eagle joins Labour NEC to replace Shabana Mahmood as MP rep

Angela Eagle is set to join Labour’s national executive committee after winning the by-election to replace Shabana Mahmood as a parliamentary party representative on the ruling body.
The Wallasey MP won the internal contest against Grahame Morris, the Labour MP for Easington on the party’s left. She received 150 votes from colleagues compared to the 38 votes he secured.
The by-election in the parliamentary party was triggered because Mahmood, MP for Birmingham Ladywood, was appointed by Keir Starmer as Labour’s new national campaign coordinator.
In the recent shadow cabinet reshuffle, Angela Rayner’s responsibilities as party chair and coordinator were split between Anneliese Dodds and Mahmood.
There are three parliamentary party reps on the NEC: George Howarth, Margaret Beckett and now Eagle. These members of the ruling body must be Labour backbenchers.
Dodds and Mahmood replaced Jo Stevens and Jim McMahon as Labour frontbench representatives on the NEC earlier this month.
Below is the full and updated list of Labour’s NEC members.
Leader: Keir Starmer MP
Deputy Leader: Angela Rayner MP
Treasurer: Diana Holland
Shadow Frontbench: Jonathan Reynolds
Shadow Frontbench: Anneliese Dodds
Shadow Frontbench: Shabana Mahmood
Shadow Scottish Frontbench: Anas Sarwar
Welsh Labour Representative: Carwyn Jones
Young Labour: Lara McNeill
Disabled rep: Ellen Morrison
BAME rep: Carol Sewell
Div. I – Trade Unions: Mark Ferguson (UNISON)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Howard Beckett (Unite)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Andi Fox (TSSA)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Pauline McCarthy (Bakers)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Michael Wheeler (Usdaw)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Wendy Nichols (UNISON)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Andy Kerr (CWU)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Tom Warnett (GMB)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Jayne Taylor (Unite)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Kathy Abu-Bakir (GMB)
Div.I – Trade Unions: Ian Murray (FBU)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Mick Whelan (ASLEF)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Joanne Cairns (Usdaw)
Div. II – Socialist Societies: James Asser
Div. III – CLPs: Luke Akehurst
Div. III – CLPs: Laura Pidcock
Div. III – CLPs: Johanna Baxter
Div. III – CLPs: Gemma Bolton
Div. III – CLPs: Gurinder Singh Josan
Div. III – CLPs: Ann Black
Div. III – CLPs: Yasmine Dar
Div. III – CLPs: Nadia Jama
Div. III – CLPs: Mish Rahman
Div. IV – Labour Councillors: Nick Forbes
Div. IV – Labour Councillors: Alice Perry
Div. V – PLP: George Howarth MP
Div. V – PLP: Margaret Beckett MP
Div. V – PLP: Angela Eagle MP
