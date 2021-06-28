Labour encourages local parties to appoint ‘BuLos’ to liaise with business

Constituency Labour Parties have been encouraged to elect business liaison officers by Labour’s general secretary David Evans to “champion Labour’s engagement with local businesses at the grassroots level”.

In an email sent to local party executives, inviting them to a meeting with Labour Business chair Hamish Sandison and shadow minister Seema Malhotra to explain the role, the general secretary said he wanted every CLP to appoint a BuLO.

“In order to win elections, I’ve always believed that Labour needs to engage with the local business community, demonstrating that we speak for responsible businesses as well as for workers and their trade unions,” Evans wrote.

“The role of BuLOs, in partnership with TULOs, is to champion Labour’s engagement with local businesses at the grassroots level – including SMEs, social enterprises, micro-businesses, freelancers and the self-employed.”

Evans explained that the initiative is being led by the Labour-affiliated membership group Labour Business, and added that it has “strong support from the Labour leadership and from my officers in the regions and devolved nations”.

Commenting on the programme, Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband said: “In every community in the country there are businesses championing an approach based on protecting people and planet as well as making a profit.

“To build the just society we need, Labour needs to connect to businesses across our country and the people who work in them. CLPs can play a vital role in building the coalition we need. That’s why we are asking every CLP to appoint a business liaison officer.”

Keir Starmer told the public in a speech earlier this year that a “new partnership with British businesses is the only way to build a secure economy, strong families and a prosperous country” and that creating one would be “pivotal” to his leadership.

“For too long, Labour has failed to realise that the only way to deliver social justice and equality is through a strong partnership with business. Under my leadership, that mind-set will change,” he said.

The BuLO initiative was launched by Labour Business in 2017, shortly after the general election, with support from the then party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey.

Writing for LabourList at the time, Labour Business chair Hamish Sandison described the initiative as a “unique opportunity to show we are the natural party of business”.

BuLOs must be a member of their local party. They have no additional voting rights on the executive or general committees. They are appointed by a simple resolution of the local party at an ordinary all-member or general committee meeting.

